"MBA Graduates May Be Good at PowerPoint, But They Don't Know How Things Work," Elon Musk Says

February 8, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Elon Musk , CEO of Tesla and SpaceX , believes that people who graduate from a Master of Business Administration (MBA) do not have the experience it takes to run a successful company or create a good product.

During an interview on the YouTube channel Munro Live , Musk said that MBA graduates "may be good at PowerPoint presentations" but, "they don't know how things work."

The businessman remarked that he has nothing against academic programs since he himself has a degree in physics from the University of Pennsylvania and in economics from the famous Wharton School of Business.

However, he said that the MBA by itself does not automatically give the experience to be an effective leader because success is forged by doing "useful things."

According to Musk many times MBA students "parachute" into running a business without knowing "how things work."