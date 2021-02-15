Intel mocks Apple after processor swap

February 15, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Apple announced the launch of its new computers with its own processor at the end of last year and Intel recently launched an advertising campaign in which it "mocks" the processors of the apple company.

"If you have enough power to launch a rocket and a Rocket League game, you are definitely not on a Mac," reads one of the images that the company posted on social networks.

Only a PC can power scientists and gamers alike. #GoPC - Intel (@intel) February 10, 2021

Intel compares the performance of PCs equipped with its processors and new Macs with Apple's M1 processor. In another post they state: "If you can touch Photoshop thumbnails with your real thumb, then you are not on a Mac."

Only a PC offers tablet mode, touch screen and stylus capabilities in a single device. #GoPC - Intel (@intel) February 2, 2021

The company explains that only PCs "can power gamers and scientists alike." It also states that only these types of machines offer tablet mode, touch screens and stylus, useful functions for designers.