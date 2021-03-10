Sales

3 Tips to Find the Customers Who Will Increase Your Sales

How to connect with, and influence, your ideal audience.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Tips to Find the Customers Who Will Increase Your Sales
Image credit: Jirsak | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Director of Samuel & Co Trading
home menu_book
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Connecting to your target audience, and beyond, is THE key component to growing a start-up.

Building an understanding of the customers, along with their needs, creates a profile that will provide reliable revenue streams.

Know your demo

Business coach, Lewis Howes, is noted for stating among other insights: “The most important thing to remember is you must know your audience”.

This is key to developing your business profile and overall approach to marketing.

Before placing a product on the market it is necessary to undertake in-depth research into the demographics of your target consumers. Who are you marketing to based on age, gender, sex and geographical location?

It is said that the ratio of ears-to-mouths is an indication of the ratio that they should be used. Listen carefully to identify all your target audience is interested in and what is currently trending. 

Unless you are truly breaking new ground, there are already competitors with skin in the game. Learn from their successes, mistakes and gaps in approach. Then exploit all of it. 

Related: 10 Free Tools to Help You Understand Your Social Media Audience

Be aware of how customers consume the product

Brad Ahn, CEO of digital sports publication Ahn Fire Digital, claims it's essential to understand how an audience engages with your product and then pivot to changes in their consumption habits.

When Facebook's algorithm changed due to the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2016, many of the social media network's marketing strategies were likewise devastated. Successful companies mitigated the risk by steering away from Zuckerberg Inc or adapted to the new climate.

Many fell back on the tried-and-tested Search Engine Optimization techniques with the low cost and high impact advantages it affords. Others managed their risks by increasing their profile on sites such as Instagram (with in excess of 1 billion active users, creating a colossal marketplace) and LinkedIn

Related: The Core Elements Needed to Pivot Your Business During the Pandemic

Engage, engage, engage

Once an audience has been identified, and its consumption habits have been analyzed, you must then deliver a product that engages them.

Canadian motivational speaker Brian Tracy has said: Approach each customer with the idea of helping him or her solve a problem or achieve a goal, not of selling a product or service”.

We are all saturated by sales and, as a consequence, mostly just ignore them. To sell a service one has to delve deeper into the human condition. If you connect YOUR product with THEIR story, you are more likely to breed loyalty that lasts.

Related: How to Sell Anything to Anyone by Telling Great Stories

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Take The Quiz
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sales

Why Your Sales Emails Aren't Working, and What to Do About It

Sales

Why Empathy Wins and Selling Doesn't

Sales

How to Build a World Class Sales Team