Apple

iPhone 13 could have the 'always on display' function

This feature will allow a portion of the screen to always be on with minimal power consumption.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
iPhone 13 could have the 'always on display' function
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Although Android was a few years ahead of it, it seems that Apple plans to launch the new iPhone 13 with the screen function "always on display" (always on), as explained by Filip Koroy, on his YouTube channel EverythingApplePro EAP .

This feature will allow a part of the screen to always be on with minimal power consumption and the aim that users can constantly check the time, date and battery level, even if the smartphone is locked.

Probably, this new option can be configured from the settings menu, which will allow the user to choose the data they want to observe permanently. Although according to Koroy, this new feature may have minimal customization.

On the other hand, the display is expected to have a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Among other speculative features about the new iPhone model, it is expected that there will be improvements in the camera and that the blur feature for video will be activated. Also, Koroy commented that the company is thinking of returning the fingerprint reader to the screen of the devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Apple Announces an Entrepreneur Camp for Black Founders and Developers

Apple

Apple Reaches Agreement With Prepear Over Logo

Apple

Apple Makes $100 Billion in a Single Quarter