iPhone 13 could have the 'always on display' function

February 16, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Although Android was a few years ahead of it, it seems that Apple plans to launch the new iPhone 13 with the screen function "always on display" (always on), as explained by Filip Koroy, on his YouTube channel EverythingApplePro EAP .

This feature will allow a part of the screen to always be on with minimal power consumption and the aim that users can constantly check the time, date and battery level, even if the smartphone is locked.

Probably, this new option can be configured from the settings menu, which will allow the user to choose the data they want to observe permanently. Although according to Koroy, this new feature may have minimal customization.

On the other hand, the display is expected to have a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Among other speculative features about the new iPhone model, it is expected that there will be improvements in the camera and that the blur feature for video will be activated. Also, Koroy commented that the company is thinking of returning the fingerprint reader to the screen of the devices.