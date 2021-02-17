Lily, the 3-Year-Old Girl Who Explains How Bitcoin Works With Sweets

February 17, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Lily, just 3 years old, has her own program in which she explains simple things to her followers on Facebook and Twitter (for now). In her fifth chapter, she explains how Bitcoin works with the help of sweet Skittles , her stuffed animals and of course, her parents.

She started Lily's Show in August 2020, but on February 2 she posted a video of just over two minutes explaining the basics of Bitcoin , something that many adults still have doubts about.

The information is based on Michael Caras' children's book, " Bitcoin Money: A Tale of Bitville Discovering Good Money."

The little girl begins by saying that Bitcoin is "decentralized digital money!" In other words, it does not need a bank to exist, in addition to the fact that there are only 21 million of them in the world and it was created by Satoshi Nakamoto, whom he identifies as “a mystery”.

To explain how a transaction works, he uses wallets with sweets and pieces of wood, which represent bitcoin wallets and the blockchain . The various purses belong to her, her Teddy bear, a unicorn and Dolly, her stuffed animals.

In this way, each that a sweet ( Skittles ) passes from one bag to another, it represents a transaction that generates a piece of wood and when several of them are stacked it symbolizes the blockchain , which no one can see because it is anonymous.

Lily wonders "why is it so expensive?" . So he explains that it is because of the security he has; Money cannot be stolen, bank accounts cannot be hacked, only you have access with a 12-digit code, but if you lose it you are in "trouble" and you can lose all your money .

To finish little Lily takes off her glasses and tells her mother that she doesn't need them to look smart, "silly mommy ." Besides mentioning that he loves bitcoins… and skittles .

The video ends with a QR code so people can donate to Lily's college fund.