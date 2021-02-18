Braulio Arsuaga From Grupo Presidente Is the New Shark of 'Shark Tank México'

February 18, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We have a new shark for the popular Shark Tank México program! Braulio Arsuaga de Grupo President and President of the National Tourism Business Council (CNET) joins as an investor in the sixth season of the popular Sony Channel program .

In this way, the recognized business and tourism sector leader will add his experience and investments to the advice of Arturo Elías Ayub , the funny phrases of Carlos Bremer , the ideas of Marcus Dantus and the stories of Rodrigo Herrera. Further announcements about more investors are expected in the coming days.

Arsuaga has extensive experience in the business world as he is also a Director of Grupo Gigante, Inmobiliaria Conjunto Polanco, Fundación Gigante, Novag Infancia and Ver Bien para Aprender Mejor. Since February 2020, Braulio Arsuaga was elected president of the National Tourism Business Council (CNET), a top body that brings together 96 percent of the country's tourism companies. As a representative of this important body, he has achieved the union of different national identities to sign the Emerging National Alliance for Tourism. In 2014, the Anahuac University awarded him the Anahuac Leadership in Tourism Medal, for his success in the hospitality industry in Mexico.

The new season of Shark Tank México will premiere on Sony Channel and Claro video with a date to be confirmed.