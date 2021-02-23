Apple

Apple regains first place in global smartphone sales after 5 years

The Cupertino-based company defeated Samsung in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Apple took the reign from Samsung in the worldwide sale of smartphones . In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Cupertino, California-based company regained first place in this marker after five years of being below the South Korean company and others in the market.

According to research and consulting firm Gartner , the launch of the iPhone 12, which introduced the firm's 5G series, helped the apple company to record double-digit growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.

This fact helped the firm led by Tim Cook to surpass Huawei, and Samsung in the list of world sales of smartphones. According to the consultancy, the last time that Apple managed to be the main supplier of smartphones was in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Despite the health and economic crisis, Apple managed to increase its sales by almost 14.9% year-on-year while Samsung decreased its sales by 11.8%. The company founded by Steve Jobs, managed to sell 79.9 million iPhones last year, 10 million more than in 2019. For its part, Samsung sold 62.1 million in 2020, approximately eight million less than in 2019, according to Gartner data.

Although according to IDC , another data analyst company, Apple managed to sell 90.1 million smartphones in the last three months of last year, while Samsung reached 73.9 million. The fact is that the Cupertino company managed to return to the first place in the market.

