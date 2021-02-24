Social Media

The 'Drunk Mode' of WhatsApp and Other Applications Will Prevent You From Dialing Up Your Ex

The feature will be able to block or delay messages, calls and other posts for a period of 12 hours, while it is active.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Sometimes we make mistakes while intoxicated that range from texting ex to posting embarrassing things on social media. However, with the "drunk mode" feature this could end.

A Chinese company called Gree Electric realized how useful an application or feature would be that blocks WhatsApp and other social networks when users are not in their senses to prevent them from commenting recklessly and created "drunk mode."

How does it work?

In the same style as your friends hold your cell phone. The application will be able to block or delay messages, calls and other publications for a period of 12 hours, while it is active.

The user would have the ability to customize which applications they want to lock up while drinking. They will also be able to set the verification parameters to show that they are sober enough to use their social media or apps.

This platform could also help you avoid making a bank charge that you do not remember the next morning or a scam or extortion when you are not fully aware of what you are doing.

It is important to mention that there is no release date for this feature yet. So far it is known that the eastern company is already working on the patent, according to Milenio .

