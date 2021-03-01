Bill Gates

Bill Gates Reveals Why He Prefers Android Over iPhone

Interestingly, Bill Gates' statements in favor of Android came during his first interview on Clubhouse, a social network available only on iPhone.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Bill Gates Reveals Why He Prefers Android Over iPhone
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

When it comes to the great debate between iOS and Android , Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates knows whose side he's on. The businessman shared his preferences in a recent audio-only interview on the Clubhouse app, 9to5Google reported. It may come as no surprise that it is firmly in favor of Android .

Gates told journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin and Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davidson that nothing has changed since he proclaimed his preference for Android in the past. Although you have an iPhone handy, in case you want to use it for any reason (such as entering the Clubhouse), for your day to day you have an Android device.

Clubhouse is an application that allows you to enter audio-only chats. The social network looks like a massive series of podcast-like conversations. At this time, it is by invitation only and only iPhone users can participate.

Bill Gates prefers the more open nature of the Android ecosystem, as he is more "flexible" about how the software interacts with the operating system.

"I actually use an Android phone ," Gates told Sorkin. "As I want to keep track of everything, I often play with iPhones, but the one I carry with me is Android," revealed the businessman and philanthropist.

“Some of the Android makers pre-install Microsoft software in a way that makes things easier for me. They are more flexible about how the software connects with the operating system. So I got used to that. You know, a lot of my friends have iPhones, so there's no purity , ” Gates explained.

Image via High Level

In 2019, Bill Gates admitted that the way he ran Microsoft's mobile phone division was his "biggest mistake ." The company ended up allowing Google to transform Android into the only true rival to the iPhone . Microsoft lost a $ 400 billion market at the time, something the businessman deeply regrets. In 2017, however, he went ahead and adopted an Android phone.

During the interview, Davidson indicated that an Android version of Clubhouse may be on the way. He called it a "main feature ," which could mean that the Clubhouse iPhone could soon fade away.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bill Gates

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Sells Its Alibaba Shares

Bill Gates

'I'm Not a Martian': Why Bill Gates Isn't Interested in the Space Race

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Proposes a 'Pandemic Firefighter Squad' to Extinguish Future Pandemics Before they Spread