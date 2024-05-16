By definition, a side hustle takes place in addition to (and likely completely outside of) a 9-5 — but that doesn't always mean it should stay a secret.

Plenty of Americans are picking up side hustles to earn some extra cash. Thirty-three percent of people say they need their side hustle to keep up with regular living expenses, while 27% say it helps fund discretionary spending, according to a Bankrate survey. A side hustle, by its very definition, is a gig that takes place in addition to (and probably outside of) a 9-5 or other primary occupation.

So, if you are among the 50% of U.S. adults with a side hustle, do you have to let your employer know?

Dan Doromal, co-owner and vice president of operations for Everest Ice and Water Systems, has a unique perspective on the question. He and his business partner, Ben Gaskill, run an ice vending machine company that offers a "cost-effective" solution for on-site ice production — and supports people in using the machines to set up their own businesses.