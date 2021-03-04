Digital Marketing

Supercharge Your Digital Marketing with Augmented Reality Campaigns

Aryel is the world's first WebAR marketing platform.
Image credit: Aryel

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
The business world is constantly innovating and if you want to be successful, that means being willing to adapt with the times. It also means you should strive to keep your business on the cutting-edge from time to time, especially when it comes to increasing customer engagement with your products and services.

Augmented reality (AR) is changing the way people shop, play, and experience products before buying. Now, it's also making a push into product discovery thanks to marketing tools like Aryel AR Marketing Platform.

Aryel is a former #2 Product of the Day on Product Hunt that allows you to revamp your marketing campaigns while optimizing your budget. It's the first WebAR marketing platform that allows you to launch engaging campaigns without requiring any coding skills or downloading additional software. With Aryel, you get an intuitive AR campaign builder where you can simply upload your digital assets (or choose from third-party libraries), choose between multiple AR solutions, and access more than 300,000 ready-made AR assets to upgrade your campaign. Once you're ready, you can share your campaign across any channel, monitor customer behavior, and adjust your strategy in real-time.

With white-labeling, every AR experience is 100 percent custom-branded for your business, while Aryel gives you reports and analytics to see how your campaigns are stacking up. You can get to know which devices and operating systems are the most popular, analyze user and visitor demographics, and much more to optimize your campaigns.

With an Aryel license, three users can manage up to five AR marketing campaigns at once, supporting 2,000 views per month. Normally, that license would cost nearly $1,000 for lifetime access, but you can sign up today for just $69.99.

