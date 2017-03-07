10 Resume Phrases Recruiters Hate

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If you have had to read a job application, you know that it is not necessary to review it from beginning to end to see if the person is suitable for a position. Usually, a glance is enough to detect a few words or phrases that may indicate certain personality traits.

According to a recent study, only 1/5 of employers have enough patience to finish reading a CV. In fact, most make a decision - consider the CV or discard it - in less than 60 seconds. The research, carried out by the New College of Humanities located in London, United Kingdom, took 2,000 recruiters as a sample.

What are the words or phrases that make employers dismiss a CV at first sight?

More than 59 percent of recruiters hate running into oversights, no matter how minor, such as grammatical and typographical errors. But that doesn't infuriate them as much as reading cliches and common phrases , such as "I can work independently," "I know how to work in a team," and "I work hard."

Another thing they hate is informality. For example, someone ending an email in a too casual tone or, worse, their email contains a strange nickname. And what about emojis? 4 out of 10 employers would discard a job application that contains one of these symbols.

"White lies", frequent in CVs

The same study revealed that a surprising number of job seekers are willing to lie when writing their resumes. Top lies include adding years to the time they worked at past companies (1 in 12 people), adding responsibilities to past positions (1 in 20), or even lying about their hobbies (11 percent).

According to a recent study, these are the top 10 phrases that recruiters hate reading the most - and that we've probably all used at some point in our lives.

1. "I know how to work hard"

2. "I work well under pressure"

3. "I work independently"

4. "I am effective at solving problems"

5. "I know how to work in a team"

6. "I am proactive"

7. "I am a good communicator"

8. "I'm good at listening"

9. "My writing skills are excellent"

10. "I'm enthusiastic"

Have you come across a CV that has made you furious? What is the first thing you notice when reviewing one?

With information from The Telegraph .