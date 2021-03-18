Unreasonable Mexico wants to promote Queretaro entrepreneurs

March 18, 2021 3 min read

Small and medium-sized companies are the mainstay of the Mexican economy. They make up 99.8% of the companies in the country and generate about 78.5% of employment in Mexico. Furthermore, the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises to GDP is almost 20 percent.

For this reason, Unreasonable Mexico has designed, in conjunction with the government of Querétaro and the State Secretariat for Sustainable Development (SEDESU), a series of custom-designed trainings to promote project ideas and boost business in Querétaro.

José Medina, co-founder of Unreasonable México, pointed out that the objective of these trainings -or laboratories- is to allow entrepreneurs to become better company directors as well as to develop and strengthen leadership skills, experimentation, formation of high-performance teams and strategic direction in the short term.

These skills are essential for micro, small and medium-sized companies to survive, since a recent report by the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico ( ASEM ), revealed that the main failure factors for entrepreneurs in Mexico are poor business management. and lack of knowledge of the market, in addition to problems with partners and lack of working capital.

Although the program has a value of 50,000 pesos per company, the Government of Querétaro will cover the investment, in such a way that the trainings will be 100% free and digital and will support 30 entrepreneurs and MSMEs exclusively from the state. The call to be part of these trainings closes on March 31 and the laboratories will take place from April 12 to May 7, 2021.

Who can apply?

Sabina Malacón, Director of Programs at Unreasonable Mexico, explains that “Queretans who have an innovative idea or project solving social or environmental problems or aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, Queretaro entrepreneurs in an early stage with sales, entrepreneurs with up to 20 million pesos in annual turnover and those who are innovating to generate decent work and economic growth are welcome to participate in either of the two categories, either as an entrepreneur / startup or entrepreneur / MSME ”.

According to data from Unreasonable Mexico, through its laboratories, 70 companies have been served, which have grown 46% and generated 340 jobs, which have benefited more than 260 thousand lives.

“We are very excited to contribute to the development of companies in Queretaro. With our 'From zero to one hundred' laboratory, entrepreneurs will be able to start their business idea and obtain the knowledge and tools to shape their idea and validate it in the market. Meanwhile, with our laboratory 'Business Management with Impact', entrepreneurs will be able to strengthen their skills and design the best practices for their work team, while creating a results-oriented company ”, concluded Malacón.