Tourism

Cozumel, the first Caribbean destination to reactivate cruises

Ensuring a safe return from cruise ships to Cozumel has taken months of preparation for the new reality.
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on México Desconocido

Through a press release, the reopening of the cruise economy in Quintana Roo was announced when it was announced that Cozumel will be the first destination in the Caribbean to reactivate cruise ships. After months of preparation, there is already a date for Royal Caribbean's first trip to Cozumel. Below we will tell you the most relevant of this event.

On what date the cruises will be reactivated

Royal Caribbean reported the beginning of reservations for the tourist route in the Caribbean next Wednesday, March 24, with the following itinerary:

  • Nassau with the Adventure of the Seas
  • CocoCay private island
  • Grand Bahama Island
  • The Bahamas
  • Cozumel

Departure: June 12, 2021

Image: Via Mexico Unknown

What has it meant

“We are excited to return to Cozumel when Royal Caribbean resumes service in the Caribbean region. We have had a long and successful relationship with Mexico and we are grateful for the collaboration and support of Mayor Pedro Joaquín and the Government ”,

Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

"They have been months of a lot of work, we have spent more than ten months in continuous meetings with Royal Caribbean International executives to guarantee a safe return of the cruises to Cozumel, both for the travelers and the ship's crew, as well as for our tourist servers" ,

Pedro Joaquín Delbouis , municipal president of Cozumel

The joint work of the Municipality and the State with the executives of Royal Caribbean International gave results for the benefit of the Cozumel community, when the shipping company announced its return to the island next June, with the new route that will set sail from Nassau, in The Bahamas, highlighted the Municipal President, Pedro Joaquín Delbouis.

With this, Cozumel becomes the first port in Mexico and the Caribbean to be close to receiving cruises, in addition to meeting the urgent need of the Cozumel community, to continue with the economic and tourist reactivation, and thereby reestablish the sources of income for the island's workers, explained the Municipal President.

In August

Starting in August, there will be new itineraries in boats that will sail with the entire crew immunized and will be available for adults already vaccinated against Covid-19 and those under 18 years of age with a negative result of SARS-Cov-2.

