Chrissy Teigen Just Abruptly Deleted Her Twitter Account. Here's Why.

March 25, 2021 2 min read

has quit .

The model, television personality and wife of singer John Legend announced last night that she was leaving the popular platform, effective immediately. Teigen, who accumulated approximately 13.7 million followers since joining more than a decade ago, explained her reasoning in a series of now-deleted tweets.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world," she wrote. "I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something."

Over the course of her time on Twitter, Teigen notably got into several memorable exchanges with other users — including President Donald Trump, who ultimately blocked her. She also shared an intimate look into her personal life, often posting photos of her family, even documenting the painful experience of losing her son, Jack, amid pregnancy complications last year.

At one point, Twitter even called her the "unofficial mayor" of the platform. Still, even with her celebrity, Teigen was subject to an overwhelming amount of cyberbullying. Pizzagate conspiracists regularly accused her and her husband of running a nonexistent pedophile ring out of a Washington, D.C. pizza shop. Teigen also said last year that she had to block nearly a million followers after baseless accusations of being involved with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking crimes.

"My life goal is to make people happy," Teigen tweeted last night. "The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters."

Teigen still maintains her Instagram account, which claims more than 34 million followers.