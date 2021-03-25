News and Trends

Chrissy Teigen Just Abruptly Deleted Her Twitter Account. Here's Why.

The model and television personality called it quits on the social media platform after garnering nearly 14 million followers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Chrissy Teigen Just Abruptly Deleted Her Twitter Account. Here's Why.
Image credit: Gotham | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Winfluence

Get a glimpse of how to influence your audience’s buying habits using traditional and unconventional influencer marketing techniques.
News Writer
2 min read

Chrissy Teigen has quit Twitter.

The model, television personality and wife of singer John Legend announced last night that she was leaving the popular social media platform, effective immediately. Teigen, who accumulated approximately 13.7 million followers since joining more than a decade ago, explained her reasoning in a series of now-deleted tweets. 

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world," she wrote. "I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something."

Related: 5 Leadership Lessons From Chrissy Teigen Deleting Her Twitter Account

Over the course of her time on Twitter, Teigen notably got into several memorable exchanges with other users — including President Donald Trump, who ultimately blocked her. She also shared an intimate look into her personal life, often posting photos of her family, even documenting the painful experience of losing her son, Jack, amid pregnancy complications last year.

At one point, Twitter even called her the "unofficial mayor" of the platform. Still, even with her celebrity, Teigen was subject to an overwhelming amount of cyberbullying. Pizzagate conspiracists regularly accused her and her husband of running a nonexistent pedophile ring out of a Washington, D.C. pizza shop. Teigen also said last year that she had to block nearly a million followers after baseless accusations of being involved with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking crimes. 

"My life goal is to make people happy," Teigen tweeted last night. "The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters."

Teigen still maintains her Instagram account, which claims more than 34 million followers. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Meghan McCain Slammed for Questioning 'Whether or Not Race and Gender Are More Important Than Qualifications'

News and Trends

5 Leadership Lessons From Chrissy Teigen Deleting Her Twitter Account

News and Trends

Popular Cereal Brand to Reimburse Customers Who Overpaid During Shortage