Dream vacancy: This job offers free wine, 200 thousand pesos a month and a house in California, do you dare?

Imagine living an entire year in the vineyards of Sonoma, California, with paid housing and 30 free cases of wine. Know the requirements of the vacancy!
Image credit: Murphy-Goode Winery vía Twitter

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If your dream is to see sunsets with a glass of wine in hand, in the vineyards of California , this could be your chance. The Murphy-Goode Winery , in the Sonoma wine region, offers a job that includes a house, 30 cases of wine and a salary of $ 10,000 a month (about 200,000 Mexican pesos).

The vacancy explains that the person chosen will work directly with the winemaker Dave Ready Jr. to fully understand the winemaking process.

“Begin the first 90 days by following winemaker Dave Ready Jr. and exploring all aspects of the harvest. From there, we will work with you and your passions to help you choose your path in the wine business. The sky is your limit! " , it reads in the job offer.

Activities include provide hospitality, as well as establish contacts and relationships with employees, merchants and consumers, "contributing to a positive wine experience" . It should also "effectively promote Murphy-Goode wines through various channels and events ."

They clarify that the position is exempt from overtime, but requires availability to work flexible hours and weekends , when necessary. It also includes sporadic trips .

Requirements and how to apply to the vacancy

To be an eligible candidate you need to be over 21 years of age, with residence in the United States and authorization to work in the country.

Those interested should submit a video in which they demonstrate in an original and creative way why they are perfect for the position. The company will evaluate the candidates based on the design and creativity they capture in the clip, as well as their experience and if they have the skills to fill the position.

The deadline for submitting applications is June 30 . The selected person will begin work at Murphy-Goode Winery in September 2021. The contract is for one year, so they will be at the vineyard until August 2022.

If you dare and meet the requirements, just fill out your application on its official page .

