Goodbye to junk mail! Learn about these 5 ways to unsubscribe from a spam list

Spam or junk mail was born almost at the same time as email itself. All users of this service know what it is to innocently provide your email address and then receive tons of messages with promotions, offers, notices and notifications. To free up your inbox , here are three ways to unsubscribe from a spam list .

Actually, getting rid of spam is a lot easier than you think. The main apps and business web platforms offer options to unsubscribe from their mailing list with a couple of clicks.

Check these options:

1. From the message itself

Virtually all spam emails include the legend 'if you want to stop receiving messages click here ' , 'unsubscribe', 'unsubscribe' or similar. These can be next to the sender, at the beginning of the email, or at the bottom, in small print.

Just click on the link to open a page in the browser, where you will ensure that the unsubscribe request is completed correctly. Some will ask you to confirm your email address, to explain why you do not want to receive their messages or to specify what type of emails you do not want to receive (news, promotions, etc.).

2. From Gmail

Gmail includes a function to easily exit mailing lists with a click, although it is a bit hidden. You must open the message and if Gmail detects that it can unsubscribe you from the list by itself, it shows you the text 'Unsubscribe' next to the sender's email address.

When pressed, a pop-up window will appear to confirm your intentions. Then, the platform will automatically send an email to the email address to unsubscribe, which you can see in your Sent folder.

In case the request does not work, Gmail will automatically mark as spam the messages that you receive from that moment from the same sender.

3. Classify them as spam or block them

If none of the above works, you can enter the message and among the options shown at the top you will find a button that says 'Mark as spam' , 'Spam' or something similar. Thus, all the emails from that sender will go directly to a separate folder and you will not see them in your inbox.

In the same bar or in the three little dots that are almost always in the upper right part, the option 'Block' also appears. If you opt for this, future emails from that sender simply won't reach you.

Messages remain in your junk or spam folder for 30 days, so you can review them, and are then automatically deleted.

4. Delete notifications from apps

If what you get fed up are the constant notifications from applications such as Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, Pinterest and others, go to the app settings. Virtually all of them give you the option of receiving emails or not.

Just enter from your profile to the Settings , Configuration or Privacy section (depending on the app), and deactivate the sending of emails.

5. External tools

There are some tools that can be connected to our email accounts to make a complete report of what our current subscriptions are and make it easier for us to delete them. Some of these are Delete me , Unroll.me , Unsubscriber , Leave Me Alone and Unlistr (only for Outlook).

One last suggestion

After cleaning your email of spam and junk messages, try not to provide your primary email to sites or apps that you will only use once or twice. It is recommended to have an alternative account for this purpose, so you will not have to deal with these emails in your personal or work account.