Free Webinar | May 19: 5 Ways to Hustle and Achieve Success

Many people I talk to want an easy fix, magic bullet, or quick pill to swallow to make their hustle successful. But the truth is, there is no magic formula. There is no easy path to success. That’s the whole point. Ask any entrepreneur you know and they’ll tell you the same thing. The path was not an easy one -- it was full of ups and downs and bruises along the way. The reality is that if you want to do this, you are going to need to hustle.

In this webinar you will learn:

  • What it means to have a “hustle” mentality 
  • The key characteristic traits of successful people 
  • The 3 must follow rules for entrepreneurial success
  • How to overcome your fears of rejection 
  • How to apply the 80/20 rule to achieve your goals

Kim Perell is an award-winning entrepreneur, bestselling author, tech CEO and angel investor. She has repeatedly made headlines for her transformative story of a startup entrepreneur to a leading tech CEO and prominent angel investor.

