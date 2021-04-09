Quit Overpaying for iCloud. Meet the Ultimate Cloud Solution for Mobile Users.

Cloud Technology

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs generate a lot of files. Hot take, right? But with all those files you're handling on a day-to-day basis, there is very likely a better way to stay organized and keep them safe, especially if you prefer to work from your phone. If you're looking for a smart way to keep your documents, contracts, design materials, and more all organized in a single place, check out the G Cloud Mobile Backup Unlimited Storage Plan.

This all-in-one backup from Zoolz ensures you'll never have to worry about losing a file or running out of space on your phone ever again, the company says. You can easily migrate your call logs, contacts, messages, or media to any Android or Apple device quickly, back up multiple devices with a single G Cloud account, and store all of your data securely on AWS infrastructure, protected by military-grade 256-AES encryption. You don't even need an app, you can access your G Cloud account from any web browser. Transferring or restoring data from G Cloud is as easy as a single tap and you can share, view, play, and listen to files directly from the cloud. When it comes to organization, you can organize data chronologically in one location to easily access your most recent files.

The G Cloud Mobile Backup Unlimited Storage Plan has more than five million downloads and has earned a 4.4-star rating on the Google Play Store. Find out why when you sign up today for a 1-year subscription for $39.99, a 2-year subscription for $74.99, or a 3-year subscription for $99.99.

