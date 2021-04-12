Google Employees Demand Alphabet Stop Protecting Bullies In Open Letter

April 12, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

About 1,600 employees of Google , the main subsidiary of the US multinational Alphabet Inc. , came together to launch an open letter , demanding that the technology giant stop protecting those who have been identified as harassers within the company.

"This is a common pattern, in which Alphabet protects the harasser instead of protecting the person harmed by the harassment, " the workers accused in the joint petition released last Friday, April 9.

"The person who reports the harassment is forced to bear the burden, usually leaves Alphabet, while his harasser stays or is rewarded for his behavior," they add.

History of harassment on Google stands out

In the letter two cases of harassment are mentioned and they affirm that "this is not news for many people in Alphabet" .

The first is that of Andy Rubin , creator of Android software, who received a settlement of $ 90 million "after a woman accused him of forcing her to perform oral sex ."

The other belongs to Amit Singhal , a former search executive, who received $ 35 million "when he was forced to resign after a sexual assault investigation ."

In addition, they note that the company has made no changes after more than 20,000 Alphabet workers went on strike in 2018 to protest against sexual harassment and the protection of bullies.

At the time , Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a series of measures to combat sexual harassment , discrimination and retaliation within the company.

Two days before the open letter was published, Emi Nietfeld , a former Google engineer , published an opinion piece in The New York Times revealing that she was forced to have one-on-one meetings with the man who was harassing her and sit next to him in the room. office, even after filing a complaint with human resources.

Some great wisdom I've gotten in response to my op-ed:

- Love your work instead of your workplace.

- Love your work, but love yourself more.

What are other, healthy ways to love your work without hating yourself? https://t.co/DPaln5VHFR - eminietfeld (@eminietfeld) April 9, 2021

They ask for concrete actions against harassment in Google

In the petition, the signatories present two fundamental demands. The first is that bullies have no authority over other employees, suppliers, or contractors. "No harasser should manage or lead a team, either directly or indirectly," the letter explains.

The second demand is that when there are verified reports of harassment, the harasser be forced to change equipment "so that workers are not forced to work with their harasser ."

“Human Resources already has a procedure for romantic relationships that could create potential problems in the workplace. They should use the same procedure. Alphabet has stricter policies on consensual relationships than on harassment ” , they specify in the letter.

A Google spokesperson indicated that the company did make changes regarding the handling of harassment complaints.

"We have made significant improvements to our overall process, including the way we handle and investigate employee concerns, and we have introduced new care programs for workers who report concerns ," the spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge . "Reporting misconduct takes courage and we will continue our work to ... support the people who do it ."