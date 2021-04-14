Televisa and Univision will merge content. They would be the largest television station in Spanish

April 14, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Grupo Televisa, the largest television network in Latin America, announced that it will combine most of its content with the US company Univision, creating the "largest Spanish-language media company in the world."

The new company, which will be called Televisa-Univision, will broadcast content from both television stations such as series, movies, sports, soap operas and archive content.

This transaction, according to Reuters, was partially financed by an investment of 1,000 million dollars from SoftBank Latin America Fund, ForgeLight, Google and The Raine Group.

"This strategic combination generates significant value for the shareholders of both companies and will allow us to more efficiently reach all Spanish-speaking audiences with more of our programming," said Emilio Azcárraga, executive president of the board of directors of Televisa.

In 2020 Searchlight Capital Partners and ForgeLight bought the majority of Univision's shares.

