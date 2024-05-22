This is the last day you can get Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional or Project Pro for Windows for only $20.

When embarking on a large team project, communicating all of the ins and outs of it and then keeping track of everyone's work in relation to the plan can grow overly complicated fast. In essence, that's why diagrams and project tools have proven to be so valuable to businesses over the years.

For a deal on one of the world's best business planning and diagramming tools, you might want to hop on this very limited-time opportunity. Today only, you can get Microsoft Project 2021 Professional (PC) or Microsoft Visio 2021 Professional for Windows for $19.97 (reg. $29.99).

Visio makes it easy for business professionals and teams to create and share data-linked diagrams of all varieties. The program makes creating these diagrams simple with a wide range of templates, which users can customize using any of over a quarter-million shapes available on Visio's online content ecosystem.

Visio users can automatically generate org charts using common sources like Excel sheets, and docs from Exchange and Microsoft Entra ID. In addition to org charts, businesses commonly use Visio for creating network diagrams, floor plans, flowcharts, and various brainstorming tools like fishbone diagrams and SWOT analysis docs.

From 13 reviews by verified purchasers in the Entrepreneur Store, this deal has an astonishing 5/5 star average rating. One recent five-star review described the appeal well, stating, "Incredible deal on Visio 2021 Pro! I can do floor plans, network diagrams, and more. Extremely happy with this purchase."

Also available for $20 for one day only, Microsoft Project Professional allows users to take the data they learn from diagrams and actualize it into effective, successful projects. It features pre-built project management templates, timesheet trackers, schedule builders, and more. Project Pro is also rated 4.4/5 stars on Capterra and GetApp.

Don't forget that this is the last day when you'll be able to get:

