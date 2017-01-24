4 movie star leadership speeches

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel



By Rocío Camarena

The most prominent actors and directors not only earn money from their films and series, but also we, as viewers, obtain lessons through speeches and leadership actions that inspire us to continue with dreams and be better people.

Such is the case of actress Emma Watson , who decided at the time to take action to fight for the equality of men and women and retire from the cameras for a year. Her work as an ambassador to the UN and in the He for She campaign shows her as a strong figure representing gender equality, however, she believes that many people can see celebrity activism as false, thus taking action and changing the course of his profession for a few months.

Here is a list of five leadership speeches from winners of various industry awards:

1. Kate Winslet

Image: Depositphotos.com

At the 2016 Bafta Awards, actress Kate Winslet won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Steve Jobs , and dedicated her award to all women “who doubt themselves, because they should not be doubting, but going".

She also invited all women who do not believe in themselves to never give up and fight for what they want no matter what they are told: “When I was 14 years old, my acting teacher told me that I could do well if I was happy. Settling for fat girl roles So what I feel right now is that no young woman who has ever been ignored by a teacher, a friend, or her parents, should listen, because that's what I did. I went on and overcame my fears and insecurities ”.

2. Matthew McConaughey

Image: Depositphotos.com

In 2014 Matthew McConaughey won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the film Dallas Buyer's Club , where he gave life to an AIDS patient on the verge of death. During his thank you speech, he summarized the way he works every day through three concepts: "Something to admire, something to aspire to, and a hero to pursue."

The actor admires God and thanks him for his family, his greatest support in life, so his greatest aspiration is to make them feel proud of him through his work, his way of being and his way of living. . Finally, his hero is himself, but in 10 years, since "I will never reach that person: my hero, because if I did, I would stop pursuing what I want."

3. Tom Hanks

Image: Depositphotos.com

22 years ago Tom Hanks received from the hands of Emma Thompson the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in the film Philadelphia , where he played Andre Beckett, a homosexual lawyer who is fired for suffering from AIDS.

During his speech he recognized homosexuals and alluded to two people who marked his life, his teacher Rawley Farnsworth and his classmate John Gilkerson, since without them he would not have reached where he was at that time in his life and professional career.

“I mention their names because they are two of the best gay Americans, two wonderful people with whom I have been fortunate to have been related, falling into their inspiration at such a young age (…) I know that my work in this case is magnified by the fact that the streets of paradise are filled with angels. They are finally resting in the warm arms of the creator of us all. A hug that heals your fevers, that makes your skin transparent, and allows your eyes to see the simple, the obvious, the common truth that is manifested by the benevolence of our creator and that was written on paper by wise, tolerant men, in the city of Philadelphia 200 years ago.

4. Graham Moore

Enigma Code / Image: The Weinstein Company

Enigma Code was a film nominated in several categories of the Academy Awards in 2015, one of its victories took it to Best Adapted Screenplay, receiving the Graham Moore Award. “When I was 16 I tried to commit suicide. Because I felt weird, I felt different, I felt like I didn't fit in and now I'm here and I want this moment to be for that boy who feels weird and different and who thinks he doesn't fit anywhere. Yes, you fit in, I promise you, it's still weird and different until it's your turn and you're on this same stage and you pass on the same message ”.

There is no doubt that the right music and song can make a great movie, as was the case with the film “Selma” with the song “Glory” in 2015. Rapper Common, who wrote the song together with John Legend , received the Academy Award for Best Song and referred to the Selma town bridge that Martin Luther King walked during his march against racial profiling.