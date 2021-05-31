This Chilean robotic process automation startup raises US $ 2.1 million with the participation of Mexican investors

May 31, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

From a small initiative of two partners that caught the attention of Google, to become one of the main global RPA (robotic process automation) tools, this is what the Chilean startup Rocketbot managed to achieve in less than three years. Now, that explosive walk has been further consolidated for the company after raising an investment in the Pre Series A Round for 2.1 million dollars.

A large part of the investment corresponds to Grupo Consorcio - a leading financial services company and the largest insurance group in the Chilean market, with a presence in Insurance, Bank, Prevision and Savings -, which agreed to make an investment in Rocketbot, a platform for companies to be able to create your own process automation bots and already has more than 200 clients in the region.

In addition to Consorcio and VC Manutara Ventures, Rocketbot received capital from two Mexican companies - Compusoluciones and the regional venture capital firm and administrator of the Carabela Fund, Angel Ventures Guadalajara. The contribution of these companies will allow the Chilean startup to grow not only in the Mexican market, but also worldwide, since the immediate destination of these funds is the opening of physical offices in Brazil, Europe and the United States, in addition to continuing to develop tools that facilitate consolidation in Mexico.

The CEO of Rocketbot, Juan Jorge Herrera, explained that “this capital raise comes in the middle of a search for expansion of operations in different continents. We are a highly competitive tool that continues with the goal of positioning ourselves globally and making alliances with world brands and large regional partners. In addition, with this capital, it will seek to continue the development of the tool, strengthening cybersecurity and integrating new functions related to artificial intelligence and automation in different verticals ”.

For his part, Javier Sánchez from Angel Ventures, reinforces the purpose of giving a digital boost to Mexican companies -and the region- through friendly technology such as Rocketbot. "There is great potential, and need, for Mexican companies to increase their productivity through technology, and we are convinced that the solution offered by Rocketbot, through a first-rate team, is the best option."

David Cuello, Co-founder and CTO of Rocketbot, Juan Jorge Herrera, CEO of Rocketbot and Rafael Fuentes, Co-founder and CCO of Rocketbot.

Photo: Courtesy

Meanwhile, Andrés Medina de Compusoluciones highlighted that “in Rocketbot we have found a great alternative to carry out the digital transformation of companies through an easy-to-implement technology, such as RPA. In addition, the tools created by Rocketbot are very well adapted to companies in different segments, so we can expand our presence in the region under a model very similar to ours ”.

Perfecting Rocketbot

Rocketbot recently partnered with Google to integrate AI into their bots so that they are capable of digitizing scanned, photographed or handcrafted documents; In addition, at the end of last year, Gartner, the most recognized technology consultancy in the world, classified them as the second best RPA platform in the world for midsize companies (annual turnover of up to 1 billion dollars).

“We do not conceive of a technological revolution, such as robotic automation, without it being a democratizing process. That is why we are committed to the globalization of Rocketbot, a tool that makes RPA an easy and enjoyable process whether you are a large company or an SME ”, highlighted the cofounder and Commercial Director of the Startup, Rafael Fuentes.