Amazon

Amazon presented its 'meditation cabin' for stressed employees and in networks they respond with hate and memes

The intention was to counter criticism for allegations of mistreatment of employees, but the 'meditation booth' unleashed the fury of Internet users.
Next Article
Amazon presented its 'meditation cabin' for stressed employees and in networks they respond with hate and memes
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Given the multiple complaints that accuse Amazon of mistreatment and labor exploitation , Jeff Bezos ' company presented its ' meditation cabin ' . It is a space called AmaZen or Zenbooth , designed so that stressed employees can take time to improve their mental health . However, the measure unleashed the fury of Internet users , who immediately responded as they know best: with a shower of hate and memes .

On May 17, Amazon announced the WorkingWell program, the goal of which would be to make its workers feel better with a combination of   “Physical and mental activities” , as well as “wellness exercises” . Part of this is the 'Mindful Practice Room' , some booths where they can isolate themselves when they feel overwhelmed, frustrated, sad, angry or on the verge of burnout.

AmaZen is "a quiet space where people can go and focus on their mental health and emotional well-being," explained Leila Brown, Amazon employee and creator of the 'meditation cabin' in the video presentation.

It is “an interactive kiosk where you can browse a library of mental health and mindfulness practices to recharge the internal battery ,” Brown added.

Among the audiovisual material made available to employees are videos on mindfulness, guided meditation , positive affirmations , relaxing sounds , healthy eating tutorials and other content to help them calm down and return to their work revitalized.

The 'wellness cabin' was not well received

The reaction on social networks was so negative that Amazon preferred to delete the post on Twitter where 'Zenbooth' was announced in style.

But Internet users do not forgive or forget, and although the post was gone, the memes and criticism stayed. Many Internet users pointed out the irony represented by the booths, because "instead of offering better working conditions they give them a room to go cry," wrote a Twitter user.

“Amazon: No, they cannot have a break, no, they cannot get a raise, no, we will not improve their working conditions, we will not make structural changes, we will not allow them to organize and go on strike, no. However, what we will get them is a conscious practice room in the warehouse, ” wrote Mikkel Krause Frantzen (@frantzen_mikkel) on Twitter.

“I've seen a lot of surreal 'corporate dystopia' crap in my life that seems straight out of science fiction, but this takes the cake. The concept is awful, the fact that it was necessary and that it was built is truly amazing, but the last straw is the name: Mindful Practice Room. Torture." , expressed from the account @MultiClassMage.

Several more compared the AmaZen to the " suicide booths" that appear in an episode of the animated series 'Futurama'.

Others remembered the episode of 'The Simpsons' where Milhouse takes Bart to a cave and tells him "and this is where I come to cry ."

And you, what do you think of Amazon's 'meditation cabin' ?

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Jeff Bezos Announces the Date of His Departure as Amazon CEO

Amazon

It's official: Amazon buys MGM Studios for $ 8.45 billion

Amazon

Paying on Amazon with the palm of your hand is already an option, this is how this biometric technology works