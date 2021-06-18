The best Father's Day gifts you can buy this weekend

June 18, 2021 3 min read

With Father's Day just around the corner, you might have a hard time finding something your dad likes at the last minute.

We're no strangers to procrastination, and especially considering how distracting the pandemic can be, it's understandable that you didn't start looking for that perfect gift weeks ago. Fortunately, some retailers like Amazon promise fast shipping that will give your dad his gift in no time.

But in case your purchase doesn't arrive on time, you can always give your dad a card and an order confirmation receipt that says "Voucher for your gift" in your own words, with a little note saying that his gift comes in road.

To save you some time, we've curated a list of recommendations that your dad will enjoy as much as ours.

How's that old saying going? "The headache makes you forget the ear pain," referring to the fact that when you have an ailment, you can't focus on other emergencies. This neck and back massager has interchangeable heads with infrared light that penetrates up to 3 cm under the skin.

Price: 799 pesos

Give your dad the gift of caffeine this Father's Day. This electric espresso machine with automatic milk frother has a control panel with options for one or two cups of delicious espresso, cappuccino or latte.

One of the newest office trends, standing desks help you stand up to reduce stiffness, back pain and fatigue. Unfortunately, standing desks can also be quite expensive, and many cost too much. Recognized as a best laptop desk converter, the Seville Classics Standing Desk Converter is a healthy addition to dad's workstation.

Ranked as one of the best tablets for reading books and working, the Galaxy Tab A T290 has everything your dad will need to catch up on his reading and social media.

Although a drone may be one of the last things you associate with Father's Day, this kit (which is a bit more expensive and you can consider for Christmas) has everything an aerial photography dad could want. This kit offers 4K video, immersive flight experience, 150 ° super wide angle, emergency brake and hover.