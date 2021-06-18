Father&#39;s day

The best Father's Day gifts you can buy this weekend

There is still time to buy the best Father's Day gifts before this Sunday.
Image credit: Vía Amazon
Máquina de café Mr. Coffee

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Deals
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
With Father's Day just around the corner, you might have a hard time finding something your dad likes at the last minute.

We're no strangers to procrastination, and especially considering how distracting the pandemic can be, it's understandable that you didn't start looking for that perfect gift weeks ago. Fortunately, some retailers like Amazon promise fast shipping that will give your dad his gift in no time.

But in case your purchase doesn't arrive on time, you can always give your dad a card and an order confirmation receipt that says "Voucher for your gift" in your own words, with a little note saying that his gift comes in road.

To save you some time, we've curated a list of recommendations that your dad will enjoy as much as ours.

1. Nanofort Double Head Infrared Massager  

Image: Amazon

How's that old saying going? "The headache makes you forget the ear pain," referring to the fact that when you have an ailment, you can't focus on other emergencies. This neck and back massager has interchangeable heads with infrared light that penetrates up to 3 cm under the skin.

2. Mr. Coffee espresso machine  

Image: Amazon
Give your dad the gift of caffeine this Father's Day. This electric espresso machine with automatic milk frother has a control panel with options for one or two cups of delicious espresso, cappuccino or latte.

3. Seville Classics Standing Desk Converter

Image: Amazon
One of the newest office trends, standing desks help you stand up to reduce stiffness, back pain and fatigue. Unfortunately, standing desks can also be quite expensive, and many cost too much. Recognized as a best laptop desk converter, the Seville Classics Standing Desk Converter is a healthy addition to dad's workstation.

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A T290 Tablet

Image: Amazon

Ranked as one of the best tablets for reading books and working, the Galaxy Tab A T290 has everything your dad will need to catch up on his reading and social media.

5. DJI drone, quadcopter and ocusync combo  

Image: Amazon

Although a drone may be one of the last things you associate with Father's Day, this kit (which is a bit more expensive and you can consider for Christmas) has everything an aerial photography dad could want. This kit offers 4K video, immersive flight experience, 150 ° super wide angle, emergency brake and hover.

