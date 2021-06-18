Tesla

VIDEO: Baby was playing with an iPad and accidentally bought a $ 10,000 upgrade from Tesla

The parents found out until the bank balance arrived several days later.
Image credit: Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A woman went viral on TikTok by sharing a video in which she tells how her 10-month-old spent $ 10,000 on the Tesla app.

This happened when the mother loaned her son the iPad to entertain him while she cooked. Pushing buttons, the baby inadvertently got into his Tesla car app and bought a "complete autonomous driving package."

@stayfitstaylit

Well our son decided we needed the self driving package we debated on before #tesla #teslaworld #ohno #foryou #fyp

Oh No - Kreepa

They didn't realize it until the bank statement arrived several days later. Tesla's policy is that there is no refund after 48 hours, so they couldn't get the money back.

The video that he uploaded to TikTok went viral quickly, at the moment it has 1.8 million views and more than 200 thousand likes. In addition to showing a photo of the baby, the proof of payment and a video in which he controls his car from the iPad, in the tiktok he claims that there should be a password to be able to approve the payment in the application.

Many netizens took her side saying that it is necessary to add more security while others scold her for leaving her son alone with an iPad and some said that she made the mistake and was only blaming her son for not taking responsibility.

