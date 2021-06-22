Android will add update similar to iOS to find your device

June 22, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Currently working on Android 12 , the update of the operating system that will bring new functions. They have not said the exact date on which this version will be available, but we know that it will be until after August 2021. Although there are still a few months until the launch, several of the functions that the new update will contain are already known.

There will be changes in the design, in the care for privacy and in the audio transitions among other things. One of the announced functions that will be very useful is the new method to locate lost devices.

Normally the device needs to be connected to a wireless network to be able to see where it is and it works through the account registered in your name. In Android 12, they will use the technology that Apple currently uses in which a “network of devices” is used. This will allow you to find devices without having to be connected to the network.

The Android version, "Find My Device" will still use a network of your devices to find itself. In this way, it will be easier and faster to locate a lost or stolen cell phone.