Nephilim: the hacker group that threatens the wealthiest

June 23, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The term ransomware refers to cyberattacks that infect a computer or a network to extract the information it contains and require a payment for it to be returned, usually in a cryptocurrency. As the digital world has grown, so has the crime that occurs in it. There are several groups that organize cyber attacks, among them is Nephilim.

This group uses methods that have been perfected by Persistent Attacks (APT) and tools like Cobalt Strike and Process Hacker to achieve their goal. Nefilim is one of the ransomware groups that makes the most money since they only attack corporations with a turnover of more than 1 billion dollars.

They apply double extortion in which not only is the data stolen, but they threaten to disseminate it if they refuse to make the payment.

According to a report by Trend Micro , the location of their victims is usually in America, although attacks have also been recorded on other continents. The data they have found show that there has been a substantial and stable growth in the information disseminated by the group. The main reason they share the collected information is believed to be so that their next victims will take their threats seriously.