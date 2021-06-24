How to Check Your Privacy Settings on WhatsApp
WhatsApp's security settings have been a topic of conversation in recent months.
The last official update of WhatsApp Terms and Conditions was on May 15, but an account called @MobberleyNw (which no longer exists) claimed that the messaging platform had restored the chat group settings by default, reducing the security of users without their authorization.
The reality is that the privacy settings of WhatsApp have not been modified, but you can review and modify the terms and conditions of the app at any time.
How to check your privacy on WhatsApp
- Enter WhatsApp
- Open the Menu (the three vertical dots in the upper right corner)
- Select "Settings" and then "Privacy"
- Click on the "Groups" section
- You will see the options: "All", "My contacts" and "My contacts, except ..."
- Choose the last two options
With these actions, you will restrict your account only to the contacts you know. If someone else wants to add you to a WhatsApp group, they must first ask for your permission through a private message.
