Entertainment

Apple could buy Reese Witherspoon's production company

This would be in order to expand its Apple TV catalog.
Next Article
Apple could buy Reese Witherspoon's production company
Image credit: Depositphotos

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Hello Sunshine is an American media outlet founded by actress Reese Witherspoon that seeks to celebrate women with the stories they share. The Wall Street Journal reports that in the last month the company has received several purchase offers, including one from Apple Inc. Sources close to the event share that it could be a billion-dollar deal, according to The Wall Street Journal .

Apple and Hello Sunshine have collaborated on several Apple TV series including The Morning Show in which Reese stars. Given the success of this series and a few others, the company is estimated at around $ 1 billion. The production company is consulting with different investment experts to find the most suitable sale, but it is not yet certain that there is one.

This purchase would help in the growth of Apple TV, which has been seeking to diversify its content and have more original productions in order to compete with other streaming services.

Hello Sunshine, whose titles include the hit HBO drama "Big Little Lies", is owned by its partners and Witherspoon, Seth Rodsky and Jim Toth, a former Creative Artists Agency agent who happens to be her husband.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entertainment

4 Powerful Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Entertainment

5 Lessons 'The Queen's Gambit' Teaches Us About Achieving Greatness in Life

Entertainment

Official: Sony Funimation buys AT&T's Crunchyroll