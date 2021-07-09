Apple could buy Reese Witherspoon's production company

July 9, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Hello Sunshine is an American media outlet founded by actress Reese Witherspoon that seeks to celebrate women with the stories they share. The Wall Street Journal reports that in the last month the company has received several purchase offers, including one from Apple Inc. Sources close to the event share that it could be a billion-dollar deal, according to The Wall Street Journal .

Apple and Hello Sunshine have collaborated on several Apple TV series including The Morning Show in which Reese stars. Given the success of this series and a few others, the company is estimated at around $ 1 billion. The production company is consulting with different investment experts to find the most suitable sale, but it is not yet certain that there is one.

This purchase would help in the growth of Apple TV, which has been seeking to diversify its content and have more original productions in order to compete with other streaming services.

Hello Sunshine, whose titles include the hit HBO drama "Big Little Lies", is owned by its partners and Witherspoon, Seth Rodsky and Jim Toth, a former Creative Artists Agency agent who happens to be her husband.