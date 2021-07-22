Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs' handwritten job application is auctioned as NFT or printed

Yes, the document had already been auctioned before, but now it could be obtained as a 'non-fungible token'. How would you buy it?
Next Article
Image credit: AB vía Unsplash

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A job application from the founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, handwritten by the businessman at an age between 17 and 18 years old, is being auctioned on the internet and although it had already been auctioned before, now the interested person will be able to obtain it in digital as NFT or non-fungible token .

The organizer of this event acquired the original piece for a value of 224,750 dollars (4,518,014 Mexican pesos approximately) in a bid held in London in March of this year.

On the website stevejobsjobapplication.com , you can find the physical and digital version of the document, there is also a survey in which you can vote to give your opinion on which one you think has the most value.

Apparently, the organizer is trying to prove a point related to how we perceive physical and digital value in the current age. In a statement, posted on the website, he explains:

“Will this open up a whole new market for decentralized collectibles? Will this consolidate the status quo? Or could we see a stalemate with a new understanding that the two can coexist and even complement each other as we go through the next 50 years of innovation?

Whatever the outcome, the worlds of finance and art will be watching with anticipation. "

On the request of a young Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs / Image: Tom Munnecke | Getty Images.

The information that an 18-year-old Jobs provided in the document contains grammatical errors, although it shows that he knew that technical skills were his strong suit even from an early age. Even so, the young man specified his career as "English literature" in the application.

In "special skills", Jobs wrote "electronics technician or digital design engineer - in gadgets from Bay to Hewitt-Packard [sic]". He also wrote "yes" next to "Computer" and "Calculator", and wrote " design, technology ”under those categories.

He wrote his name as "Steven Jobs" (with a lowercase letter) and instead of putting his address he put "reed university", the school he dropped out of. Next to "Phone", he wrote "none", which is difficult to imagine in the era of the iPhone. And next to "Access to transportation?" Jobs wrote, "possible, but not likely."

