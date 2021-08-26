Why You Should Write a Book to Build Your Brand

August 26, 2021 5 min read

As of 2018, 74% of adults have read at least one book in the past year. Are you one of them? Have you ever considered publishing a book yourself?

A lot of people want to write a book, but most never do. Time constraints, work priorities, family needs, lack of motivation, too much work … the list of excuses is endless.

But if you’re an entrepreneur, publishing a book should become a priority as a way to build your brand. Speaking from personal experience, book publishing has brought many key opportunities my way, including five-figure speaking gigs, new followers and prospects, and serious industry trust along with authority and market positioning.

With five books on Amazon in five years, starting in 2016 with my first novel, So You Think You Can Write?, I can honestly say that I wouldn't be where I am without my books.

5 reasons writing a book will build your brand

I know what you’re probably thinking: There are already so many books out there, how can anyone possibly compete?

You’re not wrong about the number of books already on the market. In the first 7 months of 2021, more than 1.5 million new book titles were released. That’s a lot of competition.

But instead of letting that number overwhelm you, think about it in terms of supply and demand. There are many, many books hitting the market because consumers have an insatiable appetite for content, especially during the days of social distancing.

Print book sales in the U.S. grew by 8.2% in 2020, the highest year-over-year number since 2010. Ebook sales also saw phenomenal growth, totaling around 191 million U.S. sales in 2020.

That’s good news! The need for content is there. If you’ve been thinking about becoming a published author, now is a good time to take the leap. Writing a book is for you if you want to:

1. Establish yourself as an expert in your industry

Publishing a book is one of the best ways to put your money where your mouth is and prove that you know what you’re talking about. In a survey of entrepreneurial authors, 86% said their business grew after publishing a book.

Books can and should be part of your content marketing strategy on various topics within your business to establish yourself as an expert.

2. Grow your followers

Everyone has a story to tell, and readers are able to connect with writers on a human level when they read a book that resonates with them.

No surprise, those readers are likely to become followers so they can learn more about you, your brand, and your next book or other upcoming endeavor.

3. Build consumer trust and respect

The misinformation crisis of 2020 sent consumer trust in brands and businesses spiraling to an all-time low.

But you can’t fake a solid 60k-word book packed with industry insights and personal experiences, and consumers realize this.

That’s why books carry such a high level of authority and make your consumers more likely to trust what you have to say … even if they don’t read your book.

You took the time and effort to produce one, so they believe you must be qualified on the topic.

4. Add more marketing channels to reach new audiences

Get ready for opportunities to generate buzz around the book launch and bolster your email list.

But the marketing doesn’t stop there.

Doors will open to new channels you couldn’t tap into before. In addition to cross-marketing between book sales and brand sales, you’ll be able to post content and backlinks in your author profile on platforms such as Amazon and Goodreads, which is always a plus for SEO.

5. Increase your online visibility and speaking gigs

Publishing one or more books can lead to invitations for speaking events, including:

Conferences

Author panels

Podcasts

Virtual events

Radio interviews

Talk shows

A book will also give you more authority to become a featured guest blogger, consultant and other writing-related opportunities as well.

Are you ready to build your brand with a book?

Publishing a book is not a task to be taken lightly.

It’s a serious time commitment, and it can also be costly after you pay the editor, layout and formatting designer, cover artist, and other fees associated with self-publishing and marketing.

Take it from me — these costs are worth it to produce a professional-quality book. Anything sub-par is going to take a hit on your credibility and cost you some of the opportunities we discussed earlier.

But there are ways to lessen the burden of publishing a book on your own. For example, you might consider hiring a professional ghostwriter to take your ideas and write the book for you so the process is in the capable hands of a pro. Whether you choose to write the book yourself or hire a ghostwriter, the most important takeaway is knowing that now is your time to make it happen.