Study reveals that two doses of Pfizer or AstraZenca protect you against the Delta variant

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Delta variant has become the dominant one in the world and, according to experts, it is more dangerous and infectious than the others. The World Health Organization (WHO) shared that the delta variant has spread to at least 100 countries since it was detected. Thanks to it, many countries have had to return to stricter security measures. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine reveals the effectiveness of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The study showed that it is necessary to have both doses, since a single vaccine does not protect you enough against the virus, the Pfizer gives you a protection of 36% and the AstraZeneca of 30%. In contrast, both doses of Pfizer are 88% effective in preventing the symptoms of the Delta variant, while AstraZeneca is 67%.

In Israel we found data that showed Pfizer less efficacy against Delta (64%), but it still prevented severe symptoms. Scotland and Canada also conducted similar studies and obtained different results, the researchers say the differences were to be expected.

"We just have to take it as little pieces of a puzzle, and not put too much weight on any number," said Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at Emory University.

Although it is difficult to have an accurate number to know which vaccine works best, all studies have found that vaccines are very efficient in avoiding hospitalizations. Joe Biden, regarding the Delta variant, said in an interview with CNN , “It is twice as infectious. Fortunately, unlike in 2020, we actually have a tool that stops the delta variant in its tracks: it's called a vaccine. "