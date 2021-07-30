What Covid-19 vaccines do they accept to travel to Europe, the United States and the rest of the world

July 30, 2021 11 min read

Having been immunized with any of the available Covid-19 vaccines has become a requirement to travel to certain regions . However, not all vaccines are well received around the world, so we tell you which ones are accepted in Europe, the United States and other countries .

Covid-19 vaccines accepted in Europe

At the end of May, the countries of the European Union (EU) agreed to allow the arrival of travelers from third countries who have received the necessary doses of Covid-19 vaccines accepted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) .

This month the block presented its Digital Certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination , which allows both European residents and visitors to travel through the 27 EU countries if they are vaccinated, present a recent negative test or show that they have recently recovered from the virus. .

For now, the EMA officially accepts Pfizer / BioNTech , Moderna , Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca vaccines for ages 18 and older. But there is an exception, since the EU does not recognize as a valid version of AstraZeneca manufactured in India (Covishield), as it considers that there are possible "differences" in its manufacture. The list also excludes vaccines produced in Russia and China : Sputnik V , Sinovac and Sinopharm , which are still under review.

Despite this, the forest countries can, but are not obliged to, admit people vaccinated with immunizers authorized in some EU countries (such as Sputnik V used in Hungary) or approved by the WHO, such as the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac.

"There is the possibility for people from third countries to obtain an EU vaccination certificate if they can verify that they have been vaccinated with a preparation that appears on the WHO list, which is relevant to the EU Member State to which they are traveling. ” Said Christian Wigand of the European Commission, according to a DW report.

In addition, each EU country can apply its own rules for travelers, which vary widely and cause confusion. For example, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland allow entry to people who received vaccines not included in the EMA list, but France and Italy reject them.

European countries with additional restrictions

Austria. People will have to submit a negative Covid-19 test result, a vaccination certificate, or proof of prior infection. They also accept a vaccination certificate, card or passport in German or English as proof of vaccination, as does the EU digital certificate.

People will have to submit a negative Covid-19 test result, a vaccination certificate, or proof of prior infection. They also accept a vaccination certificate, card or passport in German or English as proof of vaccination, as does the EU digital certificate. Denmark. He announced that he will implement a Covid passport baptized as 'coronapas' to reopen the borders to foreign travelers who have already been inoculated. It will be necessary to get a haircut, get a massage, attend the gym or indoor sports facilities, eat indoors in restaurants, bars, and cafes, as well as enter cultural venues such as museums, zoos, cinemas, and amusement parks.

He announced that he will implement a Covid passport baptized as 'coronapas' to reopen the borders to foreign travelers who have already been inoculated. It will be necessary to get a haircut, get a massage, attend the gym or indoor sports facilities, eat indoors in restaurants, bars, and cafes, as well as enter cultural venues such as museums, zoos, cinemas, and amusement parks. Slovenia. The country is requiring people to show proof of complete vaccination, recovery, or recent negative covid-19 test to enter the country, as well as to attend many venues and events. This can be the Covid Digital Certificate from the EU or from a third country.

The country is requiring people to show proof of complete vaccination, recovery, or recent negative covid-19 test to enter the country, as well as to attend many venues and events. This can be the Covid Digital Certificate from the EU or from a third country. Italy. The mandatory 'green pass' will enter into force from August 6, announced the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. It is designed in digital or paper certificate format and will serve to prevent unvaccinated people from accessing closed or crowded places.

The mandatory 'green pass' will enter into force from August 6, announced the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. It is designed in digital or paper certificate format and will serve to prevent unvaccinated people from accessing closed or crowded places. Luxembourg. In June, CovidCheck certificates began to be used, which appear as QR codes on users' phones to scan them in restaurants, bars and other venues with a government-approved application to allow access. If visitors do not have a valid certificate, they can undergo a rapid on-site antigen test.

In June, CovidCheck certificates began to be used, which appear as QR codes on users' phones to scan them in restaurants, bars and other venues with a government-approved application to allow access. If visitors do not have a valid certificate, they can undergo a rapid on-site antigen test. Netherlands. They are using their CoronaCheck system, part of the EU Covid Digital Certificate. Residents can get a QR code to prove they are fully vaccinated, have recovered from Covid-19, or have recently tested negative. Visitors without a Covid certificate can take a test maximum 40 hours before any event or tour.

Therefore, if you intend to travel to a member country of the European Union and do not have a vaccine approved by the bloc, it is best to consult the particular requirements of the country in question regarding the entry of tourists.

Covid-19 vaccines accepted in the United States

In the portal of the United States Embassy in Mexico it is stipulated that as of January 26, all passengers older than two years who enter that country by air must provide a negative COVID-19 viral test , performed no more than three calendar days before flight departure to the US. This should be an antigen test (PCR / NAAT for a current infection), since "antibody tests do not meet the requirement," they say.

"Alternatively, travelers to the United States can provide documentation from a licensed healthcare provider confirming that they have recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days prior to travel," the Embassy adds.

Regarding Covid-19 vaccines , the United States does not have any restrictions in this regard and receives vaccinated travelers or not .

In fact, about 2 million Mexicans have benefited from this position, since it is the number of people who, it is calculated, have traveled to that country to get vaccinated.

A report from the National Council of Tourism Companies (CNET) and the Center for Tourism Research and Competitiveness of the Anáhuac University (Cicotur) indicates that between March and May 2021 the trips of Mexicans to the United States tripled, a total of 905,487. In the previous three months, the number of travelers to the United States was 380,000.

"The only reason that explains this difference is vaccination tourism," said Francisco Madrid, director of Cicotur, to El País .

What vaccines are approved in the United States?

In the case of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) , the approved vaccines are: Johnson & Johnson , Pfizer , Moderna and AstraZeneca . If you were vaccinated with any other, in the United States they will allow you access, as long as you are vaccinated and you verify with a test that you do not have Covid-19.

What about the Russian Sputnik V vaccine ?

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has not been approved by the EMA or FDA, despite demonstrating 91.6% efficacy against the virus and preventing severe cases.

Covid-19 vaccines, certificates and passports in other countries

Some countries that have implemented some type of health passport are:

Israel. In February it adopted the 'green passport' to prove immunity, but the government did not extend it after it expired on June 1. However, due to the resurgence of cases, it will be reinstated as of July 29.

In February it adopted the 'green passport' to prove immunity, but the government did not extend it after it expired on June 1. However, due to the resurgence of cases, it will be reinstated as of July 29. Japan. It will begin issuing vaccination passports from the end of July, public broadcaster NHK reported . The document will show the traveler's name, nationality, passport number and vaccination date. There will also be digital versions.

It will begin issuing vaccination passports from the end of July, public broadcaster NHK reported . The document will show the traveler's name, nationality, passport number and vaccination date. There will also be digital versions. South Korea. As of July 1, it began to allow the entry of foreigners without the need for quarantine, as long as they proved to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The vaccine must be approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), and visitors must still undergo a Covid-19 test before traveling and after arriving in the country.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) assured that without the recognition of all the vaccines against Covid-19 worldwide, the recovery of international travel will be seriously delayed.

“The fact that countries have not agreed on a common list of all approved and recognized vaccines is of great concern to the WTTC, as we know that travel, travel and tourism companies with cash shortages are facing even greater pressure , ”stated Virginia Messina, senior vice president of the WTTC, as quoted by Forbes .

Therefore, the WTTC proposes to create a fully recognized list of all approved vaccines , which would be key to unlocking international travel.

"It will also give tourists and travelers the confidence they need to book trips, flights and cruises, confident in the knowledge that their full vaccination status will be recognized internationally ," Messina added.

For its part, the World Health Organization (WHO) asked countries to recognize all the vaccines it has authorized, since those who do not do so are “undermining confidence in vital vaccines that have already been shown to be safe and effective, affecting acceptance of vaccines and could be putting billions of people in danger, "the United Nations health agency said this month in a statement.

The WHO has licensed the vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech , AstraZeneca / Oxford , Janssen , Moderna , Sinopharm and Sinovac .

In conclusion, if you want to travel to any country in the world, the best thing to do when in doubt is to bring:

A negative PCR test for Covid19.

Proof of having recovered from Covid in the 90 days prior to the trip.

Your vaccination certificate regardless of the brand of inoculator you have received.

And remember that sanitary measures to prevent contagions are maintained practically all over the world: use of face masks, constant hand washing, application of alcohol gel and healthy distance.