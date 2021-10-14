6 Reasons Your Company Needs a Fitness Program

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As nearly every company had to instantly switch to working remotely over the past year, the cases of undue stress, low motivation, loss of focus, and miscommunication among employees have risen dramatically.

I can imagine how HR managers worldwide found themselves struggling over the same problem — how do you keep the team spirit high while trying to manage stress levels and prevent a big dip in productivity? In my company, the answer was clear right from the start — corporate fitness.