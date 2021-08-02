Olympic Games

Jorge Fonseca wins a medal and dedicates it to Puma and Adidas because they refused to sponsor him

According to the judoka, the brands told him that he did not have the necessary quality to represent them.
Jorge Fonseca wins a medal and dedicates it to Puma and Adidas because they refused to sponsor him
Image credit: Blessing Lumueno vía Twitter

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Athletes from around the world spend four years training in order to participate in the Olympics, and many times they do so without the support of government programs. In these cases, they resort to the sponsorships of international brands to be able to subsidize the expenses of their training, equipment and trips to competitions. However, this strategy is also complex since brands may decline the opportunity to bet on an Olympian because they consider that he does not have the necessary level to lend him his name.

Such was the case of the Portuguese judoka Jorge Fonseca who this Friday won the bronze medal in the 100 kilos category and dedicated his victory to Adidas and Puma , companies that refused to sponsor him.

In an interview with the media in his country, Fonseca said that sports companies did not want to support him because, according to him, they considered that he did not have the necessary quality.

"I want to dedicate my medal to Adidas and Puma who said that I did not have the quality to sponsor me. I am two-time world champion, third in the Olympic Games. What more do I need?", He said in an interview. “I am in my third Olympic Games and with a medal around my neck. I'm very happy. I am two-time world champion. This medal was dedicated to them (Pumas and Adidas). Strength, Portugal! "

Fonseca has gold medals in world championships and bronze in European tournaments.

