How to Successfully Market a New Website in 2021

August 13, 2021 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With countless websites competing online in every industry, it can often be a challenge to successfully market a new website in 2021. If your startup brand is ready to launch its online presence, you need to work hard to generate consistent visitor traffic and gain a foothold in the marketplace.

Unlike in the early days of the internet when companies were less digitally savvy and there were fewer websites online, in 2021 there is plenty more to consider. Branding, content and targeted campaigns are crucial to your ongoing business success.

Designing and then launching a website is only one part of the journey. If you are to meet your business goals and attract a steady stream of targeted visitors, it is important to blend traditional marketing concepts with newer digital approaches.

This is especially true if your marketing budget is low or modest at best. Larger companies with big money to spend will inevitably have success in attracting customers. If your startup firm is small, you need to work even harder to compete.

Data obtained by The Telegraph demonstrates that around 60% of new businesses fail in the first three years. Cash flow, poor management and lack of demand are key reasons. But many no doubt fail because of the lack of a credible marketing strategy.

That said, there are numerous examples of website startups that have gone on to achieve positive results. U.K. “fintech” company Wise (formally TransferWise) launched with a vision of transforming the way people send and receive money.

Their approach? Take on the banks by offering cheaper prices to send money abroad. Wise knew that banks had a poor reputation with the public and leveraged this in their marketing campaigns. By focusing on consumer needs, they grew rapidly.

The same can be said for the U.S. shaving company, Harry’s. By focusing on clever branding and a subscription-based pricing model, the company cracked the lucrative shaving market largely dominated by mega-brands like Gillette.

Related: The 6 Online Marketing Strategies Every Entrepreneur Needs

Below are several tips on how to give your website startup the best chance of success in 2021.

1. Build a unique and memorable brand image

Creating a memorable, unique brand image is essential, especially if sites in your industry have similar traits. Setting yourself apart from others will often work in your favour and help you stand out in a crowded market. Communicate your business values clearly and don’t be afraid of setting your own course. Use a unique logo, color scheme and design, and have clear product differentiation.

2. Search is the cornerstone of your online campaign

It is no secret that most people use search engines like Google to find websites online. Search is vitally important if you are serious about attracting targeted traffic to your website. You should invest in SEO, even if you operate on a low budget. For faster results, pay-per-click advertising is also well worth considering. PPC can help you increase revenue quickly while you work on your organic-search campaign.

3. Don’t just rely on digital-marketing methods

While digital marketing is typically the most accessible approach for startup firms, never discount the power of traditional marketing methods. Depending on your product or service, consider direct mail, radio, TV, billboard advertising, sponsorship, networking and even PR stunts. Traditional approaches can often work well if you operate in a city or county, or when you have a large advertising budget to spend.

4. Social media is important for most industries

The widespread use of social media equals multiple new channels to market your brand. But before you begin, be sure to plan your social strategy. Think about your product or service. Which platforms do your customers use, if any? Engage with prospects and provide useful, compelling content. This will enable you to extend your reach, increase website traffic and, ultimately, drum up new business.

Related: 21 Ways to Market Your Business Online

5. Strive for local and national media attention

Every business should strive to achieve publicity in the media. For your startup firm, a media appearance can skyrocket your brand from obscurity to fame. Mentions in high-quality digital publications and newspapers also help boost your SEO campaigns and bolster your credibility. Consider both local and national media outlets to target. And be sure to have a newsworthy story to pitch.

6. Utilize content that best represents your brand

You may have a cutting-edge design, but if your content is lacking, your website will never achieve its full potential. A content-marketing strategy that fits in with your core customer base is vital to remain competitive online. Think about what information your prospects want to see. Experiment with different content marketing campaigns and use a variety of content types, including written, video and photography.

Related: 7 Online Marketing Tools That Are Totally Worth the Investment

7. Analyze your progress and make adjustments

Continually monitoring and assessing the effectiveness of your marketing campaigns is key to your long-term success. Use any data you have to fine-tune and explore new ideas for future marketing campaigns. Decision-making based on real data can help you understand the bigger picture, enhancing your competitiveness. Don’t be afraid to change or make adjustments as you see new patterns emerging.

Marketing a new website startup in 2021 can be challenging, especially in a hotly contested marketplace. Careful planning is crucial, as is creating a memorable and unique brand image to act as the foundation for your marketing efforts. Understanding your core customer base is equally important if your campaigns are to deliver positive ROI. Showcase your USPs and solve customer problems. If you can achieve this, your targeted campaigns have the best opportunity for success.