Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Elon Musk announced that the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot with AI, is coming out in 2022 and has already been showered with memes!

During Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day, Elon Musk announced that in 2022 they will present the prototype of the humanoid robot Tesla Bot. Of course, netizens responded as they know best: with memes.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Thursday, Elon Musk announced that his electric vehicle company is working on creating a humanoid robot . The invention will be called Tesla Bot and will work with the same Artificial Intelligence (AI) that its cars use.

Tesla

The Tesla CEO made the surprise reveal at the end of his Artificial Intelligence Day presentation, supported by PowerPoint slides. Among the details he shared about the Tesla Bot , he highlights its possible launch date in 2022 .

Elon Musk also revealed that the robot will have a height of 1.73 meters , but despite its height it will only weigh about 57 kilos , since it will be made of "light materials" .

Inside, the humanoid will be operated by a Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) computer . The 'head' will be equipped with cameras like those used by Tesla vehicles in their autopilot system to map the environment. Your 'face' will be a screen to display information and, most likely, touch controls.

What functions will the Tesla Bot have?

The businessman, who today is the second richest man in the world according to the Forbes billionaire ranking, said that the Tesla Bot "is intended to be friendly and navigate through a world built for humans ."

As he explained, the Tesla android would “eliminate dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks” which would have “profound implications for the economy .” As an example, Elon Musk suggested that the robot could be told: “go to the store and buy the following food ” .

"We should be concerned about AI ," the controversial businessman said in a question and answer session. However, he noted that Tesla seeks to create "a useful AI that people love and is unequivocally good ."

The Tesla Bot dance

Elon Musk and Tesla's presentation did not include any prototypes or samples of the humanoid robot. However, an artist dressed as a Tesla Bot did appear doing a strange dance that immediately inspired memes. Here are some to brighten your day ...

"My Tesla Bot going to Seven Eleven to bring me a slurpee."

"Nobody: / Me: putting cute outfits on my Tesla Bot at 4:59 am."

"My Tesla Bot is teaching me to dance. Even though I'm a bit worried, it wants to get my brain out of my body."

"I can't wait to have a dance party with my Tesla Bot."

More About Tesla

News and Trends

Elon Musk Sells Additional $931 Million of Tesla Stock

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

News and Trends

Tesla Places Starlink Antennas at Supercharger Stations

Entrepreneur Staff
Gift Guide

5 Elon Musk-Approved Gifts for Entrepreneurs With Billionaire Aspirations

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Metaverso

Pokemon Go also joins the trend: create metaverse for the real world

Entrepreneur en Español
Black Friday

See these Black Friday 2021 offers that will surely interest you

Entrepreneur Deals
Work Smarter

How to Lead Calmly and Effectively While Your Business Experiences Growth

Jessica Abo

Jessica Abo

Read More