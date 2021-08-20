Elon Musk announced that the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot with AI, is coming out in 2022 and has already been showered with memes!

This Thursday, Elon Musk announced that his electric vehicle company is working on creating a humanoid robot . The invention will be called Tesla Bot and will work with the same Artificial Intelligence (AI) that its cars use.

The Tesla CEO made the surprise reveal at the end of his Artificial Intelligence Day presentation, supported by PowerPoint slides. Among the details he shared about the Tesla Bot , he highlights its possible launch date in 2022 .

Elon Musk also revealed that the robot will have a height of 1.73 meters , but despite its height it will only weigh about 57 kilos , since it will be made of "light materials" .

Inside, the humanoid will be operated by a Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) computer . The 'head' will be equipped with cameras like those used by Tesla vehicles in their autopilot system to map the environment. Your 'face' will be a screen to display information and, most likely, touch controls.

What functions will the Tesla Bot have?

The businessman, who today is the second richest man in the world according to the Forbes billionaire ranking, said that the Tesla Bot "is intended to be friendly and navigate through a world built for humans ."

Join us to build the future of AI

As he explained, the Tesla android would “eliminate dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks” which would have “profound implications for the economy .” As an example, Elon Musk suggested that the robot could be told: “go to the store and buy the following food ” .

"We should be concerned about AI ," the controversial businessman said in a question and answer session. However, he noted that Tesla seeks to create "a useful AI that people love and is unequivocally good ."

The Tesla Bot dance

Elon Musk and Tesla's presentation did not include any prototypes or samples of the humanoid robot. However, an artist dressed as a Tesla Bot did appear doing a strange dance that immediately inspired memes. Here are some to brighten your day ...

iRobot + Terminator + BlackMirror



I always knew that it would eventually happen. https://t.co/emMlndXGqZ pic.twitter.com/6cUMEaaiRn - Alexander. (@alegoldon)August 20, 2021

My Tesla bot going to 7/11 to grab me a slurpee pic.twitter.com/Oc6ym0bDn2 - StarBoy (@jacintotoobeast) August 20, 2021

"My Tesla Bot going to Seven Eleven to bring me a slurpee."

nobody:



me: * putting cute outfits on a Tesla bot at 4:59 am* pic.twitter.com/iARkGhb3MJ - aerial (@suchHODL) August 20, 2021

"Nobody: / Me: putting cute outfits on my Tesla Bot at 4:59 am."

My Tesla Bot is teaching me how to dance. Little worried it wants to move my brain out of my body though. #teslabot pic.twitter.com/81R5Ywolj9 - King Anthony! (@KinguAmoz)August 20, 2021

"My Tesla Bot is teaching me to dance. Even though I'm a bit worried, it wants to get my brain out of my body."

Can't wait to have a dance party with my Tesla bot. pic.twitter.com/2bj1hde0S0 - Maria Merano (@ Writer_01001101) August 20, 2021

"I can't wait to have a dance party with my Tesla Bot."