3 Top Upgraded Stocks to Buy Right Now

After a volatile week in the markets last week, investors should make sure they're in the right stocks. Our proprietary POWR Ratings system evaluates stocks based on 118 different factors to find the stocks with the best chance of outperformance. Johnson Outdoors (JOUT), Keysight Technologies (KEYS), and Rimini Street (RMNI) are three stocks that were recently upgraded and worth a look.

Sort through the POWR Ratings, and you will find about a dozen stocks that were recently upgraded to Strong Buys. These upgrades are meaningful as they result from extensive calculations pertaining to a litany of factors that ultimately shape POWR Rating grades.

Take a look at the POWR Ratings daily, and you will notice some changes. Ratings are calculated each day to reflect these factors that determine the potential of a stock's future performance.

Below, I provide a look at three of the most tempting stocks recently upgraded in the POWR Ratings. Those stocks are Johnson Outdoors (JOUT), Keysight Technologies (KEYS), and Rimini Street (RMNI).

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)

JOUT is one of the top outdoor recreation businesses in the world. JOUT makes outdoor items used on the water and elsewhere. Examples of JOUT products include boats, motors, kayaks, fish finding systems, and scuba diving equipment.

JOUT has an overall grade of A, which translates into a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The company has a Sentiment Grade of A and Bs in the Quality, Momentum, and Value components. You can find out how JOUT grades in the Growth and Stability components by clicking here.

Out of the 35 publicly traded companies in the Athletics & Recreation industry, JOUT is ranked third. Click here to find other top stocks in this industry. Based on an analyst price target of $180, JOUT has a potential upside of more than 55%. The stock currently trading at $113.42 has a 52-week high of $154.18 and a 52-week low of $78.93.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

KEYS makes electronic instrumentation systems for designing and testing purposes. KEYS was spun off from Agilent Technologies (A) in 2013. KEYS has been a publicly-traded company for slightly more than half a decade.

KEYS has a beta of 0.93, which means it is less volatile than the market. KEYS' average analyst price target has increased $7.92 in the prior three months. Of the 45 stocks in the Technology - Electronics industry, KEYS ranks in the top five, slotting in at fifth overall. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here.

KEYS has an overall grade of A and a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The stock has a Quality Grade of A and Bs in the Sentiment, Stability, and Growth components. Click here to find out how KEYS grades in the Momentum and Value components.

Rimini Street (RMNI)

RMNI's enterprise software is sold to clients in the public and education sectors. The company's software and services include risk avoidance, innovation, tech support, archiving, account management, and more. RMNI has a forward P/E ratio of 19.53, which indicates the stock is undervalued. The stock is still trading nearly $2 below its 52-week high of $10.72.

RMNI has a beta of 0.63, which means it is a lot less volatile than the market. RMNI has an overall grade of A, translating into a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The stock has a Quality Grade of A and Bs in the Momentum and Growth components. Click here to find out RMNI grades in the Value, Stability, and Sentiment components.

Out of the 61 stocks in the Software - Business industry, RMNI is ranked in the top five, coming in at fifth overall. You can find other top-ranked stocks in this industry by clicking here.

Analysts are bullish on RMNI, pounding the table in favor of the stock. If these Wall Street experts are right, RMNI will move even higher, possibly all the way to the highest analyst target price of $14. If the stock moves to this price, it will have increased by more than 53%. Of the five analysts who cover RMNI, four rate it a Buy.

JOUT shares were trading at $113.92 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.02 (-0.02%). Year-to-date, JOUT has gained 1.65%, versus a 20.48% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

