Marketing

This brand is renewed to conquer and retain demanding palates

Through the refreshing taste of ginger and a touch of lemon, Perrier Ginger & Lime offers a unique experience for this season.
Next Article
This brand is renewed to conquer and retain demanding palates
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Free Book Preview: Brand Renegades

Discover how two entrepreneurs used unconventional business strategies to turn their startup into a multimillion-dollar company.
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In their quest to maintain the preferences of their consumers, many brands are constantly innovating and looking for new ways to surprise their audiences. This is the case of Perrier, the most famous French spring water, which is setting a trend this summer with the launch in Mexico of its limited edition Perrier Ginger & Lime.

It is the version of its iconic green bottle with a twist of flavor that, through the refreshing taste of ginger and a touch of lemon, offers a unique proposal to enjoy summer to the fullest.

"The elements on which the brand relies to launch new flavors are found in trends and consumer insights," says Genevieve Farjeat, Marketing Director of Nestlé Waters Mexico. The goal is to broaden the consumer base and diversify the uses of the products.

“We are very proud of this limited edition of Perrier, a uniquely stylish drink made with natural ingredients. The inspiration behind Perrier Ginger & Lime is found in our consumers, because at all times we seek to offer options for those who enjoy mixology, but also thinking of anyone who wants to refresh and quench their thirst with a delicious option at any time ”, he explains the executive.

This limited edition flavor has been available in the market since last July. With it, mixology lovers will be able to add a delicious and innovative flavor to their cocktails that will conquer even the most demanding palate, especially those who want to reduce sugar consumption without sacrificing the quality of their drinks, since Perrier Ginger & Lime , offers a subtle and delicate flavor without adding extra calories. Photo: Perrier

The flavor of summer will be available until September or stocks last in self-service stores and consumer centers and for you to enjoy it to the fullest, the brand shares a recipe with which you can refresh yourself on the hottest days.

Summer ginger splash

  • 30 ml natural grapefruit juice
  • 20 ml piloncillo and rosemary syrup
  • 15 ml yellow lemon juice
  • 1 stick of rosemary
  • Perrier Ginger & Lime Top

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

3 Simple Things You Can Do to Build a Healthy, Thriving Email List

Marketing

Why Every Entrepreneur Should Build Their Own Marketing Agency

Marketing

A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating Attention-Getting Product Listings