This brand is renewed to conquer and retain demanding palates

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In their quest to maintain the preferences of their consumers, many brands are constantly innovating and looking for new ways to surprise their audiences. This is the case of Perrier, the most famous French spring water, which is setting a trend this summer with the launch in Mexico of its limited edition Perrier Ginger & Lime.

It is the version of its iconic green bottle with a twist of flavor that, through the refreshing taste of ginger and a touch of lemon, offers a unique proposal to enjoy summer to the fullest.

"The elements on which the brand relies to launch new flavors are found in trends and consumer insights," says Genevieve Farjeat, Marketing Director of Nestlé Waters Mexico. The goal is to broaden the consumer base and diversify the uses of the products.

“We are very proud of this limited edition of Perrier, a uniquely stylish drink made with natural ingredients. The inspiration behind Perrier Ginger & Lime is found in our consumers, because at all times we seek to offer options for those who enjoy mixology, but also thinking of anyone who wants to refresh and quench their thirst with a delicious option at any time ”, he explains the executive.

This limited edition flavor has been available in the market since last July. With it, mixology lovers will be able to add a delicious and innovative flavor to their cocktails that will conquer even the most demanding palate, especially those who want to reduce sugar consumption without sacrificing the quality of their drinks, since Perrier Ginger & Lime , offers a subtle and delicate flavor without adding extra calories. Photo: Perrier

The flavor of summer will be available until September or stocks last in self-service stores and consumer centers and for you to enjoy it to the fullest, the brand shares a recipe with which you can refresh yourself on the hottest days.

