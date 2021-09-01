Stocks

2 Best Tech Stocks to Buy as We Head into the Fall Season

Now that the dog days of summer are coming to a close, it's time to start thinking about what stocks to include in your portfolio. Tech stocks are alw...
Next Article
2 Best Tech Stocks to Buy as We Head into the Fall Season
Image credit: shutterstock.com - StockNews

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on StockNews

Now that the dog days of summer are coming to a close, it's time to start thinking about what stocks to include in your portfolio. Tech stocks are always intriguing due to their growth potential and the impact technology has on our society. Teradata Corporation (TDC) and Extreme Networks (EXTR) are two tech stocks that investors should give a look.

Investors are almost always intrigued by the next hot tech. The tech sector's stars are attractive investments with potentially exponential growth even with elevated forward P/E ratios.

If you are open to the idea of adding another tech stock to your portfolio as we transition to the fall season, you have come to the right place. Though there are many tech companies to select from, so I have narrowed the field to a couple that investors should zero in on for September.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) and Extreme Networks (EXTR) are two top tech stocks to consider adding to your portfolio as we enter the final quarter of the year. Both EXTR and TDC have Strong Buy ratings in our POWR Ratings system. Without further ado, let's delve into each of these publicly traded companies.

Teradata Corporation (TDC)

TDC is a market leader in hybrid cloud software. To be more specific, TDC provides analytics programs for the hybrid cloud. This enterprise analytics platform provider makes it easier for clients to implement analytics into an ecosystem, access data, and generate business value from that data. TDC clients include some of the world's largest corporations and large-scale data users.

TDC has an overall grade of A, which translates into a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The company has a grade of A in the Value and Growth components and a B in the Quality component. Click here to find out how TDC grades in the other components, including Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability.

TDC is ranked #1 in the Technology - Storage industry. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here. In the prior 15 months, the average analyst price target for TDC has increased by $28.09. Five analysts rate the stock a Buy or Strong Buy.

Click here to check out our Cloud Computing Industry Report for 2021

Extreme Networks (EXTR

EXTR provides switching solutions for content/internet service providers. EXTR's Layer 3 switch solutions heighten performance, facilitate scaling, and ensure that network resources are allocated flexibly. This value is possible thanks to the use of customized semiconductors.

EXTR has an overall grade of A and a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The company has grades of A in the Value and Growth components and a B in the Quality component. Investors can find out how EXTR grades in the rest of the components, including Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability, by clicking here.

EXTR is ranked second out of 55 stocks in the Technology - Communication/Networking industry. Click here to find more top stocks in this industry. EXTR is hitting its stride following a string of buyouts. The company has emerged as a top competitor in an industry powerhouses Juniper Networks (JNPR) and Cisco Systems (CSCO).

EXTR has a forward P/E ratio of 15.25, which indicates the stock is undervalued at its current price. The analysts are pounding the table in favor of EXTR, setting an average target price of $13.40 for the stock. If EXTR hits this price target, it will have increased by more than 25%. In the prior 168 days, the average analyst price target for EXTR has increased by $1.30. Four analysts rate the stock a Buy.

TDC shares were trading at $55.20 per share on Wednesday morning, up $0.51 (+0.93%). Year-to-date, TDC has gained 145.66%, versus a 21.76% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management.

More...

The post 2 Best Tech Stocks to Buy as We Head into the Fall Season appeared first on StockNews.com

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs