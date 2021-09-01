2 Best Tech Stocks to Buy as We Head into the Fall Season

September 1, 2021 4 min read

Now that the dog days of summer are coming to a close, it's time to start thinking about what stocks to include in your portfolio. Tech stocks are always intriguing due to their growth potential and the impact technology has on our society. Teradata Corporation (TDC) and Extreme Networks (EXTR) are two tech stocks that investors should give a look.





Investors are almost always intrigued by the next hot tech. The tech sector's stars are attractive investments with potentially exponential growth even with elevated forward P/E ratios.

If you are open to the idea of adding another tech stock to your portfolio as we transition to the fall season, you have come to the right place. Though there are many tech companies to select from, so I have narrowed the field to a couple that investors should zero in on for September.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) and Extreme Networks (EXTR) are two top tech stocks to consider adding to your portfolio as we enter the final quarter of the year. Both EXTR and TDC have Strong Buy ratings in our POWR Ratings system. Without further ado, let's delve into each of these publicly traded companies.

Teradata Corporation (TDC)

TDC is a market leader in hybrid cloud software. To be more specific, TDC provides analytics programs for the hybrid cloud. This enterprise analytics platform provider makes it easier for clients to implement analytics into an ecosystem, access data, and generate business value from that data. TDC clients include some of the world's largest corporations and large-scale data users.

TDC has an overall grade of A, which translates into a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The company has a grade of A in the Value and Growth components and a B in the Quality component. Click here to find out how TDC grades in the other components, including Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability.

TDC is ranked #1 in the Technology - Storage industry. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here. In the prior 15 months, the average analyst price target for TDC has increased by $28.09. Five analysts rate the stock a Buy or Strong Buy.

Extreme Networks (EXTR)

EXTR provides switching solutions for content/internet service providers. EXTR's Layer 3 switch solutions heighten performance, facilitate scaling, and ensure that network resources are allocated flexibly. This value is possible thanks to the use of customized semiconductors.

EXTR has an overall grade of A and a Strong Buy rating in our POWR Ratings system. The company has grades of A in the Value and Growth components and a B in the Quality component. Investors can find out how EXTR grades in the rest of the components, including Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability, by clicking here.

EXTR is ranked second out of 55 stocks in the Technology - Communication/Networking industry. Click here to find more top stocks in this industry. EXTR is hitting its stride following a string of buyouts. The company has emerged as a top competitor in an industry powerhouses Juniper Networks (JNPR) and Cisco Systems (CSCO).

EXTR has a forward P/E ratio of 15.25, which indicates the stock is undervalued at its current price. The analysts are pounding the table in favor of EXTR, setting an average target price of $13.40 for the stock. If EXTR hits this price target, it will have increased by more than 25%. In the prior 168 days, the average analyst price target for EXTR has increased by $1.30. Four analysts rate the stock a Buy.

TDC shares were trading at $55.20 per share on Wednesday morning, up $0.51 (+0.93%). Year-to-date, TDC has gained 145.66%, versus a 21.76% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

