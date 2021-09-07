UNAM returns to face-to-face classes

September 7, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM ) announced the modification of its protocol for returning to face- to-face classes to say that students may be summoned to classrooms in the states that are in yellow at the epidemiological traffic light .

The maximum house of studies in Mexico indicated in its official Gazette that if the Technical Councils consider it appropriate, the students may be called to the classrooms to conclude the subjects of the school year that require Practical, Clinical, Experimental and Artistic activities .

Before going to Ciudad Universitaria, get your vaccination

The largest university in Mexico clarified that participation in face-to-face activities is not mandatory for those students, academic and administrative staff who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The UNAM pointed out that those students who for medical reasons cannot be vaccinated must present a certificate issued by the IMSS; in these cases, the Technical Councils will define alternatives for the accreditation of the aforementioned academic activities.

“As the evolution of the pandemic allows, the rest of the school activities will be gradually increased, for which and based on the established capacity, the list of students assigned to the groups will be divided, trying to alternate face-to-face with education to distance (weeks or periods online with face-to-face) in accordance with what the authorities of the different Faculties and Schools determine for this purpose, ”the statement said.

Finally, in the UNAM campuses, compliance with the federal health guidelines against COVID-19 must be observed, in particular the mandatory use of face masks.