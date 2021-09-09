These Mexican startups will participate in the third MIDE International Bootcamp in Spain, see the complete list

The Madrid Innovation Driven Ecosystem (MIDE) platform, focused on promoting the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Spanish capital, announced the startups that will participate in its third international Bootcamp . In the list of the 16 that make up this group, there are four Mexican startups , whose projects will compete with others from Chile, Peru and, of course, Spain.

"This is the first time that MIDE opens the program to the participation of new countries in Latin America, in addition to Mexico, and also to Madrid startups ," the platform said in a statement.

The selected projects belong to the Health, Foodtech, Fintech, Mobility, Industry 4.0 and Infrastructure sectors.

What is the Madrid Innovation Driven Ecosystem (MIDE) bootcamp about?

Participating startups will enter a free intensive training with international specialists and specialized mentoring from September 13 to 21.

This training is oriented towards growth through internationalization , as the sixteen startups advance in their projects. Ultimately, six of them will be chosen to perform at an open Pitch Session on September 21.

Later, from September 22 to October 8, meetings will be held between the best startups in the program and various companies and institutions, both Spanish and Latin American. The purpose is to connect entrepreneurs and businessmen "to explore synergies and business opportunities," they explain.

Mexican pride

The four Mexican startups that got their pass to the third Intercational Bootcamp of the MIDE in Spain are:

Agroware. It helps modernize agricultural businesses with user-friendly and user-friendly software to manage management, production, quality control, and traceability.

Apphive. Web platform that allows the generation of complex applications, such as delivery platforms with payment tracking, at a fraction of the cost and in less time.

Has-IT. IoT platform that allows monitoring processes, reducing losses and improving administration.

Logiety. Pioneers in the use of machine learning in the six-digit tariff classification of the WTO harmonized system.

Here is the complete list of the startups that will compete against the representatives of Mexico for a place in the final Pitch session:

Spain

COLFEED4Print. CSIC spin-off , dedicated to the manufacture and commercialization of functional filaments for 3D printing.

The Most Cute. Leading company in women's fashion rental.

Leading company in women's fashion rental. Meep. It offers MaaS solutions that integrate all available modes of transport in a single platform and that allow users to plan, book and pay for multimodal routes.

Tantum. Payment platform that integrates the different digital e-wallet solutions in local businesses, online stores, social networks, ecommerce and more.

chili

BloomAlert. SaaS platform for oceanographic risk management based on satellite information.

Chattigo. It improves the quality of response of companies to their clients through Human Attention and Artificial intelligence applied to ChatBots.

Fracttal SPA. Asset maintenance system in the Microsoft Azure and AWS cloud, which allows you to carry all kinds of documentation and traceability of work orders and maintenance plans, information in real time, management of guarantees and documents.

Soquimat. Scientific-technological-based company that is developing a smart coating , which incorporates nanoparticles.

Peru

Chazki. Platform for the B2B delivery service for those places in Latin America that need to cover last-mile logistics.

eBombo. They create virtual activities to enhance entertainment within companies and also manage esports tournaments.

Finsmart. Peruvian fintech that unites SMEs in need of liquidity and investors seeking to invest in their receivables (crowdfactoring).

Peruvian fintech that unites SMEs in need of liquidity and investors seeking to invest in their receivables (crowdfactoring). FractalUp. All-in-one platform instrumented, flexible and self-configuring in the cloud, responsible from the conservation of knowledge and the identification of talent to real-time supervision.

This bootcamp is a connection initiative of MIDE , in collaboration with its partner TheCUBE and in which institutional partners from the four participating countries participate: the Community of Madrid and the Madrid City Council of Spain; Bancomext and Nafin de México; Utec Ventures, Emprende UP and The Board of Peru, and ProChile of Chile.