Hackers may be using more Telegram than the dark web, study finds

In a context where WhatsApp changes its privacy policies and it is known that it monitors some conversations, it comes to light that Telegram is the new space preferred by hackers or cybercriminals to carry out or share illegal information.

Christian Wiediger vía Unsplash

As reported by The Financial Times , which conducted a study in conjunction with the cyber intelligence group Cyberint, hackers share data leaks through channels with tens of thousands of subscribers. All this due to the "laxity [of the app] in moderations and its ease of use."

According to analysts, cybercriminals have changed their conversation spaces and illegal practices of the dark web or dark web for Telegram, and as a consequence the participation of hackers in the instant messaging app has increased by 100 percent.

While Telegram groups do not have end-to-end encryption like a one-to-one conversation, these can be configured with passwords to enter, and according to research, illegal information has been shared using names. key as "combolist".

According to a Yahoo! report , the social network removed the channel where data was sold with email combinations after the Financial Times notified the company. Also, in a statement, the platform recalled that they have a policy to eliminate personal data shared without consent.