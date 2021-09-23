The brands with the most complaints from each country

In the modern world, especially with the buying habits of millennials and Generation Z , good public opinion is FUNDAMENTAL in business.

Sometimes a complaint tweet is more than enough to generate a response from the so-called Cancellation Culture , so it is always important that the public relations teams of companies have a contingency plan to do damage control when their reputation is at stake.

But, which are the brands that receive the most complaints on Twitter for each country? The RAVE Reviews agency used a language analysis tool called SentiStrength to examine more than a million tweets revealing the most hated brands in all countries.

The most hated brands by each country

The platform calculated the hate rate (% of negative tweets) and classified brands by location and category to find the most hated brands in each country, defining as "most important brands" / "popular global brands" those with the highest volume search in Google.

These are the results of the RAVE Reviews study.

