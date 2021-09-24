Participate in the second edition of MELIXP: business, ecommerce and fintech fair

Learn about the latest trends in entrepreneurship and e-commerce with national and international speakers.

Depositphotos

The second edition of MELIXP Business Experience is brought by Mercado Libre. This event seeks to offer Mexican sellers an experience to train in the use of digital tools, which allow them to grow and develop their online businesses.

What will be in the MELIXP?

On September 28 and 29 , it will be the appointment for entrepreneurs in a 100% virtual and interactive format. The participation of more than 6 thousand attendees is expected, who will be able to participate in national and international presentations, workshops and personalized advice with experts on the subject.

At MELIXP you can learn about digital marketing, sales, ecommerce trends, fintech and logistics. All the basic topics for entrepreneurs.

These will be presented by leading experts in e-commerce, entrepreneurship and the digital world, such as:

Justin Kan, Twitch Co-Founder and Entrepreneur.

and Entrepreneur. Martín de los Santos, Senior VP Mércado Crédito.

Stephen Attenborough, Managing Director of Virgin Galactic .

. Ariel Szarfsztejn, Senior VP Shipping Market.

Sebastían Barrios, VP of Free Market Technology.

Matteo Ceuvels, senior analyst for Latin America and Spain for eMarketer.

“In the current context, having digital knowledge and skills is essential for entrepreneurs to increase their sales, which is why we have created MELIXP as a space for training and joint learning,” explained David Geisen, director of Mercado Libre México.

"Our goal is that from the smallest vendor to the largest brands can get to know and take full advantage of our ecosystem of e-commerce and fintech solutions, so we want to share knowledge, experiences and best practices with them," Geisen added.

For more details about MELIXP 2021 visit their website.