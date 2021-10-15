McDonald's Will Offer Beyond Meat McPlant Burgers in 8 U.S. Restaurants for a Limited Time Next Month

Customers who don't crave meat-based protein will soon be lovin' offerings even more, as the fast-food giant will introduce a plant-based Beyond Meat Burger in select U.S. locations on November 3.

“The patty is served on a sesame seed bun with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard and a slice of American cheese," McDonald's said in a statement. "It has the iconic taste of a McDonald’s burger, because it is one.”

The Beyond Meat Burger's vegan patty, made from ingredients including peas, rice and potatoes, will be available in Irving and Carrollton, Texas; Cedar Falls, Iowa; Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana; and El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, California.

It was offered for a limited time in several international locations, including Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Austria. The burger also launched in the UK and Ireland last month.

Although the deal between the U.S.'s highest-grossing burger chain and Beyond Meat was announced back in February, the collaboration is still in its early, test-phase stages.

Competitors and Wendy's have already made plant-based menu additions. In 2019, Burger King introduced the Impossible Burger, and Wendy's has experimented with a Black Bean Burger in select locations.

McDonald's has plans to expand the McPlant line to include plant-based versions of chicken, pork and egg as well.

February was a big month for Beyond: The company also partnered with Yum Brands, which includes KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. Its major competitor, , on the other hand, has secured collaborations with Burger King, Starbucks and White Castle.

