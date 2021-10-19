World's third tallest university skyscraper inaugurated

Madrid, Spain.- This Tuesday, October 19, King Felipe VI of Spain inaugurated the new campus in Madrid of IE University, the IE Tower, a 35-story skyscraper that houses 4 thousand students from 140 countries.

It is the third highest student complex in the world , behind only the main building of Lomonosov Moscow State University in Russia and the Mode Gakuen Cocoon complex in Tokyo, Japan.

The new headquarters of the university - which is located in the north of Paseo de la Castellana, a financial complex within Madrid - measures 180 meters high and 50 thousand square meters.

“Change is a phenomenon that occurs every minute in our lives. We must recognize it as our natural environment and in that change, obtain the best opportunities ”, said the president of the educational institution, Diego del Alcázar Silvela, during his inauguration speech. “What mark are we going to leave on the next generations? What scenario do we want them to see? Instead of thinking about it, we have to get down to work. In any case, let us know that children and young people must be our engine ”.

IE Tower offers graduate programs in Economics, Law, Architecture, International Relations, Business Administration, Information Technology and Technology. The headquarters will have an extremely international character since, according to del Alcázar Silvela, 70% of its students are foreigners.

The complex has virtual reality and artificial intelligence spaces, a Venture Lab to accelerate the creation of startups , as well as a FabLab to develop architecture and design projects.

IE University emerged in 1973 as a Business Institute (IE). It would become a university in every form in 2007.





Image: March Violante

Education, a tool in a world in conflict

The CEO of IE University, Diego del Alcázar Benjumea, spoke of the importance of educating in the digital age for the digital age.

What are the skills needed for our ever-changing world? What are the human characteristics that differentiate us from robots and algorithms? How do we change the world order without putting our world in danger? Once we answer these questions we must "promote innovation, develop an entrepreneurial mindset, and embrace technology."

During the inauguration, a message from António Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, was projected, who highlighted the need to defend education as a tool against the cascade of challenges that have been experienced in recent years around the world.

Image: March Violante

“There is a lot of misinformation and mistrust. Human rights are under fire and science is under attack and now more than ever we must create bridges to unite the world. Today more than ever, education is a simple part of the solution to bring people together to solve these problems ”.

At the end of the speeches, Felipe VI unveiled the building's inaugural plaque in the presence of various Spanish ministers such as the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida; Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization and international media. Likewise, there was virtual and face-to-face assistance from students, alumni , professors and members of the IE University community from 165 countries.