Shark Tank Mexico will have a Special Women Entrepreneurs this week

On November 19, the International Day of Women Entrepreneurs is celebrated to commemorate the women who promote female leadership around the world.

For that reason, starting this November 12, the entrepreneurship and pitching program Shark Tank México will present three special episodes dedicated to projects, businesses and ideas led by women.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography of Mexico (INEGI), only 19% of entrepreneurs are women. Therefore, these episodes will seek to inspire more Mexican women to start their own businesses through the example of the sharks and entrepreneurs of the Sony Channel show.

In Shark Tank México: Especial Mujeres Emprendedoras will have the participation of three sharks for the first time, they are: Ana Victoria García, Marisa Lazo and Andrea Arnau . These investors, along with Arturo Elías Ayub and Rodrigo Herrera , will listen to the stories of entrepreneurs who faced the economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and managed to overcome them, or who were born in the middle of this situation.

Image: Courtesy Shark Tank México

We spoke with Ana Victoria García, Marisa Lazo and Andrea Arnau to find out how they see female entrepreneurship in Latin America and what we need to do to have more impactful entrepreneurs.

Click on the video above!